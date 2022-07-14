ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Claremont, CA

Event Calendar (July 15 – 24, 2022)

claremont-courier.com
 2 days ago

Today is the deadline to donate new, unused school backpacks to the Children's Foundation of America, a Claremont-based nonprofit that provides educational support and supplies to local foster youth. Backpacks can be dropped off at the nonprofit's Claremont Village offices at 201 N. Indian Hill Blvd., Suite 200 (door code:1966).

claremont-courier.com

claremont-courier.com

Not all bad, not bad at all, on the Fourth

I wasn’t sure if it would be a good one. At least not at first. When I first read a few months ago that the Fourth of July parade would be at 10 in the morning, I felt something at a loss. It was bad enough, weird enough, that the parade was canceled for the last two years due to COVID. I knew it wasn’t a mistake, but I all but wished it was a mistake, or that I wasn’t reading it, that this wasn’t really happening.
CLAREMONT, CA
Claremont, CA
claremont-courier.com

Free meals for kids at El Roble

Through July 22, anyone under the age of 18 looking for a free meal can stop by El Roble Intermediate School, 665 N. Mountain Ave., seven-days-a-week for breakfast, lunch, or both, thanks to Claremont Unified School District's Nutrition Services Department. Meals must be eaten on site and cannot be...
CLAREMONT, CA
Long Beach Post

Summer pet events: Long Beach Adoption Bonanza and the Wienerschnitzel Wiener Nationals

Hyperlocal news is an essential force in our democracy, but it costs money to keep an organization like this one alive, and we can't rely on advertiser support alone. That's why we're asking readers like you to support our independent, fact-based journalism.
LONG BEACH, CA
lagunabeachindy.com

Laguna Beach mulls $23M deal for closed South Laguna school

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Orange is asking for $23 million to sell the 6.5-acre St. Catherine of Siena school property to Laguna Beach, according to a staff report. St. Catherine, a transitional kindergarten to eighth-grade Catholic elementary school, closed its doors in June 2020 after county health orders shifted classes for all schools online.
claremont-courier.com

Obituary: Dr. Jerome Linne Johnson, Molly Ann Rideout Johnson

Couple lived in Claremont for 60 of their 68 years of marriage. Dr. Jerome (Joe) Linne Johnson and Molly Ann Rideout Johnson were buried together at Oak Park Cemetery in Claremont on June 27, on what would have been their 69th wedding anniversary.
CLAREMONT, CA
point2homes.com

166 E Winnie Way, Arcadia, Los Angeles County, CA, 91006

Welcome to this exceptional property showcasing remarkable curb appeal with a striking brick exterior and verdant lawns. Within the highly sought-after Arcadia School District, this home sits on a large lot of 8,990 sq. ft. Well located and a newer build, this two story home offers 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms in 3430 sq. ft. of living space. The home features an open floor plan which feels even more spacious with its high ceilings and picture windows which flood rooms with an abundance of sunlight while framing the sweeping, visually beautiful surroundings. The two story ceiling foyer leads into the formal living room offering wood beam ceilings and a gorgeous brick fireplace, adjoining the game room boasting a wet bar and wine cooler. There’s a formal dining room adjacent to the updated kitchen with quartz counters and newer appliances, a center island and a sunlit breakfast nook that invites you to relax with a cup of coffee or tea before you begin the day. The breakfast nook is open to the family room which features a fireplace and sliding doors accessing the backyard and patio. The main level bedroom and bath are perfect for the guests or in-laws. A separate laundry room and additional storage room complete the main floor. On the upper level there’s a spacious primary with an en-suite highlighting a soaking tub, glass-enclosed shower, twin vanities, and a generous size walk-in closet. Two secondary bedrooms share a full bathroom off the hallway. Additional features are engineered hardwood flooring downstairs throughout the living, dining, and family room, dual central heating and air conditioning, newer double pane windows, a tankless water heater, an attached 3 car garage with additional storage and an extra wide driveway for additional parking. The backyard is a perfect spot for alfresco dining and entertaining with its covered patio, mature privacy hedges, grassy areas, and a variety of fruit trees and a fragrant rose garden. Conveniently located near schools, a library, shopping, entertainment, restaurants, the Santa Anita Golf Course, Santa Anita Racetrack, and the Westfield Shopping Center. This beautiful estate in the heart of Arcadia will not disappoint!
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Port of LA will offer free harbor boat tours

LOS ANGELES — Fans of the Los Angeles harbor will have a chance to enjoy it from the water when the Port of LA offers free boat tours. Available July 30, the narrated 60-minute trips will pass by active ships, container terminals and the main channel of the country’s busiest port.
LOS ANGELES, CA
kcrw.com

When OC streetcar opens, will businesses still be around to benefit?

Marcela Rodriguez was at the travel agency she’s owned and operated in downtown Santa Ana for 30 years when a man wearing construction gear walked in and asked whether her business had a backdoor. He explained her customers would need to use it starting the next week, because the entrance of her shop was about to become a construction zone. The answer was, no, she didn’t.
SANTA ANA, CA
claremont-courier.com

The Alf Museum’s new trailblazing curator

If you felt the ground rumble lately it might have been the tectonic shift occurring at The Webb School’s renowned Raymond M. Alf Museum of Paleontology. The shift started a year ago when Don Lofgren, longtime director of the Alf, announced his retirement and the subsequent promotion of curator Andy Farke to the director role. That move left the very important Augustyn Family Curator of Paleontology position open.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Saurabh

The best neighborhoods to live in Los Angeles County in 2022

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. Los Angeles is a County that has practically everything that the ordinary resident might want. It has almost all of the worldly amenities within close proximity, which may sometimes propel it to becoming one of the most ideal locations to live in the United States. The finest neighbourhoods in Los Angeles County are among the most appealing in Southern California.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Roasting Season for Hatch Chile Will Soon Sizzle

Calling upon tried-and-true mnemonic devices to remember something important?. Plenty of people do, in several different ways, by employing acronyms or other handy tricks to gain instant recall of an important topic or task. And if you remember something along the lines of "when it gets hot, it also gets...
WHITTIER, CA
foxla.com

Knott's Berry Farm closes after multiple fights inside park

BUENA PARK, Calif. - Knott's Berry Farm has closed early Saturday night after multiple fights inside the park, and multiple people were injured, according to Buena Park police. Reports of incidents at the park came in just before 8 p.m., according to the Orange County Fire Authority. Initial reports suggested that there was some sort of shooting incident at the park, but police have determined there was no evidence to suggest a shooting happened.
BUENA PARK, CA
point2homes.com

972 Ardmore Circle, Redlands, San Bernardino County, CA, 92374

Single story unit situated on a lush greenbelt in the back of the community near the tennis courts, super private and quiet. This home features a living room with gas fireplace, a spacious kitchen, and an attached large dining area. Off the kitchen is a very private patio that leads to the two car garage. The home also has indoor washer and dryer hookups, a guest bathroom, and a private master suite with 2 closets, a main full bathroom, and a sliding glass door that leads out to the private patio. If you are not familiar with Ardmore Terrace, it is known for expansive open areas, a great pool and club house. Set an appointment for a tour today. NO water-filled furniture, NO PETS, NO SMOKING of any kind.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
Saurabh

The finest Hotel Resort Pools with Family Day Passes in Los Angeles County, CA

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. Every year, thousands of visitors rush to Los Angeles to enjoy the sunny weather and stay at some of the city's swankiest resorts for the ideal escape. This results in unavoidable crowding at beaches around Los Angeles County, which may be a buzzkill for many.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

