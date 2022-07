Single story unit situated on a lush greenbelt in the back of the community near the tennis courts, super private and quiet. This home features a living room with gas fireplace, a spacious kitchen, and an attached large dining area. Off the kitchen is a very private patio that leads to the two car garage. The home also has indoor washer and dryer hookups, a guest bathroom, and a private master suite with 2 closets, a main full bathroom, and a sliding glass door that leads out to the private patio. If you are not familiar with Ardmore Terrace, it is known for expansive open areas, a great pool and club house. Set an appointment for a tour today. NO water-filled furniture, NO PETS, NO SMOKING of any kind.

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO