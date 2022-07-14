ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, TX

REPORT: Fatal Mount Pleasant plane crash happened 0.4 mile from landing area

By Sage Sowels
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Rn4tx_0gg3lrfZ00
Authorities are working to identify one of the cars that struck Alexander “AJ” Jennings, 22, on Tuesday morning. (Getty Images)

MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KETK) — New details revealed that a July 3 plane crash that killed one person and injured three others in Mount Pleasant happened less than a mile away from the runway landing area around 10:45 p.m.

The pilot and two passengers were seriously injured and the pilot-rated passenger, identified as 59-year-old Jere Kellough of Omaha was killed in the accident, according to the National Transportation Safety Board.

The airplane, which was identified as a Piper PA-32-300 airplane, left from the Memorial Field Airport (HOT) in Hot Springs, Arkansas, at about 9:45 p.m. and headed to the Mount Pleasant Regional Airport (OSA).

The accident report said that the pilot entered the traffic pattern for the runway at OSA and was about 0.4 mile from the runway arrival area when the plane hit trees and terrain. The right wing separated from the plane and part of the wing was suspended in the tree about 50 feet above the ground, the report said.

Investigations showed tree branches that exhibited fresh breaks near the initial tree strike and the rest of the right wing was found along the path of debris.

Plane wreckage was found about 320 feet from the first tree strike. The body of the plane was found inverted and resting on the left wing that was separated at the root.

The report did not state exactly what caused the crash.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nSEDF_0gg3lrfZ00
Courtesy: NTSB

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KETK / FOX51 News

Main water line break causes loss of pressure in Kilgore

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) — The Kilgore Police Department is warning all residents of the city that they will be experiencing little to no water pressure after a main water line broke. It was discovered that a 16-inch main water line broke within the city. The estimated time on restoration is not clear yet, but updates […]
KILGORE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Accidents
Mount Pleasant, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Mount Pleasant, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Omaha, TX
State
Arkansas State
easttexasradio.com

Firefighters Injured In Wood County Blaze

Two Wood County firefighters were hospitalized after responding to a large grass fire between Hawkins and Holly Lake Ranch. Its believed that the was caused by someone throwing a cigarette out of a vehicle. An assistant chief from the Perryville Volunteer Fire Department and a firefighter from the Ogburn VFD were transported to a hospital with heat-related issues. At least one home was heavily damaged in the fire.
WOOD COUNTY, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

Video Shows Raging Fire Near Hwy 31 Between Longview and Kilgore, Texas

Someone from Longview, Texas posted a short video yesterday on a social media page. They had captured a fire raging as they were making their way to Kilgore on Highway 31. UPDATE AS OF 2:09 P.M. Thursday, July 14: Longview Fire Department Chief J.P. Steelman told CBS 19 the fire was caused by high winds in the area. They responded to a request for help from the Gregg County Fire Marshal's Office.
LONGVIEW, TX
KTAL

Storms in the ArkLaTex uproot trees, causing damage and closures

About 850 homes lost power in Jefferson, Texas as a storm blew through town around 8:00 p.m. Wednesday. Multiple trees were uprooted by high winds. One tree hit the Bayou Tours Boat Company, forcing them to cancel some reservations. The business should be up and running by noon on Saturday.
JEFFERSON, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

13-year-old, 8-year-old dead after crash in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — An 8-year-old and a 13-year-old were killed and four others were injured in a two-vehicle wreck on July 5. According to DPS, the wreck occurred on SH 64, approximately five miles southwest of Tyler at around 5:10 p.m. The vehicles involved were a 2003 GMC Envoy, carrying two adults and four […]
TYLER, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plane Crash#Traffic Accident
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas car chase leads to crash, arrest

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested after leading East Texas law enforcement on car chase on Friday, authorities said. The Smith County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call to assist with the pursuit around 3:30 p.m. The Smith County Precinct 5 Constable’s Office was the...
TYLER, TX
kpyn.net

TXDOT resurfacing 4 Cass County highways among 6 total projects

TEXARKANA — The Texas Department of Transportation (TXDOT) says they are resurfacing four highways in Cass County as part of their regularly scheduled projects. The transportation department has a total of six projects ongoing in Cass County. Here is where TXDOT is resurfacing the roads in Cass County:. State...
CASS COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
NTSB
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KETK / FOX51 News

New traffic signal in the works for West Grande and Old Noonday Road

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — On Wednesday, the Tyler City Council voted to authorize a contract for a new traffic signal at West Grande Boulevard and Old Noonday Road for $44,668.15. According to the city, the engineering contract provides for surveying, design services, bid services and construction administration services. A...
KETK / FOX51 News

Intersections back open in Tyler after storms cause outages

(12:42 p.m.) – All intersections are functioning and the area of S. Broadway at Rusk Street is open, officials said. ______________________________ TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Several intersections around Tyler are without power due to storms in the area, according to police. The power is out at the intersection of S. Broadway and the Loop. Tyler […]
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Historic area of Jefferson hit hard by storm

County commissioner named among citations issued for attending Cherokee County cockfighting ring. Police and Cherokee County sheriff’s deputies responded. Some high profile city officials are among those facing criminal charges. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Watch KLTV 7 News at 10. Longview ISD superintendent addresses concerns over property purchase.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

City of Tyler announces upcoming road closures, traffic delays

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The city of Tyler has announced several upcoming road closures due to construction that are set to begin over the next few weeks that may cause traffic delays. South Palmer Avenue The area of South Palmer Avenue between East Fifth Street and East Front Street will undergo edge milling contruction beginning […]
TYLER, TX
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Pittsburg, TX USA

Found along the hiking trails at Bob sandlin state park. It’ll ride around in my bus with me until I find a place to leave it for the next person! #heartsareyourstokeep.
PITTSBURG, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

16K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy