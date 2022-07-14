REPORT: Fatal Mount Pleasant plane crash happened 0.4 mile from landing area

Authorities are working to identify one of the cars that struck Alexander “AJ” Jennings, 22, on Tuesday morning. (Getty Images)

MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KETK) — New details revealed that a July 3 plane crash that killed one person and injured three others in Mount Pleasant happened less than a mile away from the runway landing area around 10:45 p.m.

The pilot and two passengers were seriously injured and the pilot-rated passenger, identified as 59-year-old Jere Kellough of Omaha was killed in the accident, according to the National Transportation Safety Board.

The airplane, which was identified as a Piper PA-32-300 airplane, left from the Memorial Field Airport (HOT) in Hot Springs, Arkansas, at about 9:45 p.m. and headed to the Mount Pleasant Regional Airport (OSA).

The accident report said that the pilot entered the traffic pattern for the runway at OSA and was about 0.4 mile from the runway arrival area when the plane hit trees and terrain. The right wing separated from the plane and part of the wing was suspended in the tree about 50 feet above the ground, the report said.

Investigations showed tree branches that exhibited fresh breaks near the initial tree strike and the rest of the right wing was found along the path of debris.

Plane wreckage was found about 320 feet from the first tree strike. The body of the plane was found inverted and resting on the left wing that was separated at the root.

The report did not state exactly what caused the crash.