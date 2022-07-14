ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, AL

Alabama: Former nurse sentenced to life for husband’s death

By ASSOCIATED PRESS
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 2 days ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala, – A former nurse has been sentenced to life in prison for the death of her husband, who prosecutors said was killed with an insulin overdose in 2018.

News outlets reported a Madison County judge handed down the life sentence Thursday for Marjorie “Nikki” Cappello.

She was convicted in May of killing her husband Jim Cappello.

Prosecutors said that Nikki Cappello stole insulin from the hospital where she worked, used the drug to kill her husband and then later confessed the crime to a friend when she sought help moving the body.

Her defense lawyers argued at the May trial that there was no proof of what caused the man’s death.

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

