Evan Fournier or Derrick Rose more likely headed to Jazz, not Julius Randle, in Mitchell trade

 4 days ago
In order to complete a trade, the Jazz would need to acquire a larger salary back from the Knicks as well. Julius Randle, though, would likely not be that piece — Evan Fournier or Derrick Rose are more likely, a source said.

Source: Salt Lake Tribune

Ben Anderson @BensHoops

Three trade scenarios between the @Utah Jazz and the @New York Knicks:

Trade 3: The Julius Randle Trade

#TakeNote | @KSLSports pic.twitter.com/Fa1JdlD5T25:08 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3guTFR_0gg3lY5s00

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

My major question on Donovan Mitchell right now is what the matching salary going to Utah is.

Julius Randle makes the most sense for the Knicks imo. He just doesn’t fit with Mitchell/Brunson/Barrett. But Utah probably doesn’t want that contract and would prefer Rose and Fournier – 11:48 PM

Evan Fournier @EvanFourmizz

Avec les temperatures qu’on a en France depuis 2 mois c quand meme dur de nier qu’il y a bien un réchauffement climatique – 6:42 AM

BasketNews @BasketNews_com

The new potential big 3 of France is SCARY 😳🔥

🌟 Evan Fournier

🌟 𝗝𝗼𝗲𝗹 𝗘𝗺𝗯𝗶𝗶𝗱

🌟 Rudy Gobert pic.twitter.com/RrC8BmZx505:17 AM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D8Nj1_0gg3lY5s00

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

Here’s how Julius Randle is building relationships with two of the young Knicks

nydailynews.com/sports/basketb…11:33 AM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

Asked Jericho about his summer weight training in Dallas with Julius Randle.

“(Julius) wanted me to come down so I said, ‘Hey, he’s a big-time player, why not get close to him, build that relationship.”

Doubt anybody on Knicks benching more than those two. pic.twitter.com/idssJqxtx47:34 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vV3bg_0gg3lY5s00

The addition of Brunson and return of Derrick Rose likely leaves McBride, the Knicks’ second-round pick a year ago who only appeared in 40 games, as the third-string point guard. But his self-belief hasn’t changed. “Confidence can’t waver, not in this league,” said the former West Virginia star, who had 16 points, four assists and three steals in the Knicks’ 88-77 loss to the Trail Blazers on Monday night. “If that happens, then you’re going to be stuck in the mud. So I’m trying to stay as confident as I can.” -via New York Post / July 12, 2022

Derrick Rose’s value may go beyond what he can produce on the floor for the Knicks. His presence alone could contribute to landing their priority in free agency. The veteran guard is yet another link between the Knicks and coveted point guard Jalen Brunson, their bond tracing back to Brunson’s formative years in Illinois when Rose was the Bulls’ star point guard and Brunson had dreams of playing in the NBA one day. -via New York Post / June 26, 2022

“Jalen would go over to the Bulls facility and practice with the Bulls players,” Pat Ambrose, Brunson’s coach at Adlai Stevenson High School who remains close to him, told The Post in a phone interview. “That’s where he became good friends with Derrick Rose. So your story gets deep with the Knicks. Derrick saw that young Jalen was a very, very good player and Derrick was a Chicago kid, and really started to mentor Jalen basketball-wise.” -via New York Post / June 26, 2022

Fred Katz: The Knicks have renounced Ryan Arcidiacono’s cap hold, source tells @The Athletic, a sign they will use cap space to sign Jalen Brunson. They could still technically use cap space and do a sign-and-trade, as they did with Evan Fournier and the Celtics last summer. -via Twitter @FredKatz / July 8, 2022

Evan Fournier: One thing we re gonna do for sure next year, we re gonna drive left ahahha!! Welcome to the squad @Jalen Brunson @Isaiah Hartenstein -via Twitter @EvanFourmizz / July 1, 2022

The Knicks are among the teams who have expressed interest in acquiring Dejounte Murray via trade, SNY has learned. Bleacher Report stated that the Atlanta Hawks and San Antonio Spurs had previously had talks around a potential trade for Murray. […] Some with the Knicks have talked about Murray’s fit in the backcourt if they are able to land Brunson. Some members of the organization are concerned about the backcourt of Brunson and Evan Fournier defensively. -via SportsNet New York / June 29, 2022

According to Knicks beat report Fred Katz of The Athletic, the front office has at least looked into it. In a recent episode of the Callin Shots podcast Katz confirmed that the team has been making the calls around the league for a potential Julius Randle trade. But he also affirmed that nothing is likely to happen in the coming offseason: “The Knicks have inquired with other teams about moving Julius Randle … I’m not optimistic, if you’re somebody who wants them to trade Randle, I wouldn’t predict that’s what happens this summer. We’re talking about like giving him away. Maybe if you take back a contract of equal value.” -via Clutch Points / June 29, 2022

New York Knicks forward Julius Randle had a rather shaky 2021-22 season, but by the looks of it, he’s gearing up well for a potential bounce-back campaign. On Twitter, a photo of Randle is going viral–and for good reason. The All-Star forward can be seen looking leaner and in better shape compared to the previous campaign, which is clear proof that he has put emphasis on getting his body stronger. -via Clutch Points / June 4, 2022

“Paolo is probably at the top of that big three for me because he’s the most conservative pick, and he’s consistent,” one NBA executive told HoopsHype following the lottery. “I like him in playoff-type situations. He has the ability to make others around him better.” Two NBA executives compared Banchero’s upside to what Julius Randle was during his All-Star campaign last season. “Paolo gives you the most complete player coming in,” an NBA scout added. -via HoopsHype / May 20, 2022

