Travis- Including the city of Austin. .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy, hot with highs around 101. South. .TONIGHT...Hazy in the evening. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid. 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds. 5 to 10...

AUSTIN, TX ・ 8 HOURS AGO