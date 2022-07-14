ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Delivery Van, Truck Collide on CR 1023

By Composed by Scott Flowers
scttx.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJuly 14, 2022 - County Road 1023 was the scene of a two-vehicle crash Friday, July 8, 2022, involving a delivery van and a truck hauling equipment. According to Texas Department of Public Safety State...

scttx.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘Intoxicated’ pilot lands on highway after plane runs out of fuel

A pilot believed to be intoxicated performed an emergency landing on a busy highway near Kansas City, Missouri. The pilot suffered minor injuries but was able to avoid all vehicles on the road, KMBC reported. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, the small plane landed in the westbound lanes of I-70 around mile marker 26, east of Grain Valley early on Friday morning.Authorities have said that the pilot was the only person on the plane. The highway patrol’s initial investigation stated that the pilot radioed to say that he was being forced into an emergency landing because the plane...
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Shields
connect-bridgeport.com

Area Man on Motorcycle Dies in Multi-Vehicle Accident

According to WDTV, officials said a Preston County man died on Tuesday following a multi-vehicle accident over the weekend that involved a motorcycle. Officers responded to the accident on Sunday, July 10 around 4:30 p.m., according to the West Virginia State Police. The accident involved a motorcycle and a pickup...
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
Daily Mail

Group of up to 60 hikers, including a mom and six-month-old baby, were left stranded in Utah as flash flooding wiped out the roads and wrecked their pickup trucks

A group of up to 60 hikers at Capitol Reef National Park in Utah, including a mother with a six-month-old baby, were left stranded on a mountain after severe flooding trapped them there. Orrin Allen, Noah Gremmert and Cooper Allen described their experience when severe flooding trapped them on a...
UTAH STATE
Daily Mail

Two teenagers, 16 and 17, are caught 'trying to smuggle 16 migrants in Texas' in back of a stolen pickup truck following high-speed chase - just days after 53 died in back of a tractor-trailer

Two teenagers in a vehicle packed with migrants were apprehended after a high speed chase in Texas on Monday. A 16-year-old boy was driving a stolen Ford F 150 pickup on Texas Highway 97 and refused to stop when he was instructed to do so by U.S. Border Patrol agents and LaSalle County deputies, Atascosa County Sheriff David Soward said.
TEXAS STATE
CBS Denver

2 indicted on stealing $180,000 worth of vehicles from car dealerships

A grand jury indicted two people on 53 felony charges each related to several auto dealership thefts in Weld and Larimer counties. The Weld County District Attorney's Office says the thefts occurred in 2021.Prosecutors say Amanda Johnson and Jose Pizarro provided fake I.D. cards and would take vehicles on test drives, but never return. The eight stolen vehicles totaled nearly $180,000.Each defendant is being held on a $250,000 bond. They are expected to appear before a judge in August.
WELD COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fedex#Traffic Accident#Gmc Savana Fedex#Center Fire Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
Newsweek

Walmart Employee Helped Rescue Newborn From 'Extremely Hot' Car: Police

A Walmart employee helped police officers rescue a 2-week old baby Thursday from an "extremely hot" vehicle in Louisiana. In a Facebook post, the Slidell Police Department said that the incident occurred around 10 a.m. when officers were called to a local Walmart following reports of a "visibly impaired" woman with her infant child in the parking lot.
SLIDELL, LA
americanmilitarynews.com

Texas dad shoots 2 teen robbers to protect wife, infants inside car

A Texas dad shot two teenage attempted robbers in self-defense on Monday after the pair tried entering his car with two infants inside. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, units responded to a shooting at the 6800 block of Feather Creek Drive just after midnight on Monday. Gonzalez said...
TEXAS STATE
CBS Denver

Missing person found dead in Summit County woods

A man who had been reported missing in June was found dead recently in a wooded area of Summit County.Craig Standlee was found dead inside a tent in the woods on July 8 near County Commons. His death was not considered to be suspicious. Standlee's was last seen in the Frisco area on June 9, and his family reported him missing on July 5. A 911 call was made reporting about a body found in the woods, and Summit County Sheriff's Office responded to discover the camp and recover the body. Summit County Coroner's Office was later able to identify Standlee as the deceased. 
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

I-70 closure in Glenwood Canyon set to remove crashed semi

The eastbound lanes of I-70 in Glenwood Canyon will be closed July 13 so crews can remove the semi that crashed on Thursday. The crash happened just before 10 a.m. Thursday at mile marker 130, about three miles west of Dotsero, just outside the canyon. It took more than an hour to extricate the driver, a 38-year-old male from California. His injuries were not life-threatening. Crews had to empty the tractor's saddle tanks, the side-mounted fuel tanks, before uprighting the truck. Colorado State Patrol doesn't know what load the semi was carrying, only that it was light or no load. The daytime closure is scheduled for the eastbound lanes on Wednesday, July 13. What caused the crash is being investigated.   
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy