Delivery Van, Truck Collide on CR 1023

A pilot believed to be intoxicated performed an emergency landing on a busy highway near Kansas City, Missouri. The pilot suffered minor injuries but was able to avoid all vehicles on the road, KMBC reported. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, the small plane landed in the westbound lanes of I-70 around mile marker 26, east of Grain Valley early on Friday morning.Authorities have said that the pilot was the only person on the plane. The highway patrol’s initial investigation stated that the pilot radioed to say that he was being forced into an emergency landing because the plane...

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO