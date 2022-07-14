ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man sentenced to over 11 years in prison for robbing multiple mail carriers

By Alexi Chidbachian
foxla.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES - A Nicaraguan man living in the country illegally was sentenced to 135 months in prison for conducting a two-week crime spree targeting mail carriers. According to the Justice Department, from April 30 to May 14, 2021,...

