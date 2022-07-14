Man sentenced to over 11 years in prison for robbing multiple mail carriers
By Alexi Chidbachian
foxla.com
2 days ago
LOS ANGELES - A Nicaraguan man living in the country illegally was sentenced to 135 months in prison for conducting a two-week crime spree targeting mail carriers. According to the Justice Department, from April 30 to May 14, 2021,...
LOS ANGELES — The two men arrested Friday in connection with a series of deadly robberies at Southern California 7-Eleven stores are now in jail, authorities said Saturday. The Santa Ana Police Department released the booking photos of Malik Patt and Jason Payne, both of Los Angeles. Police said Patt, 20, is believed to have been the shooter and is considered the main suspect. Jason Payne, 44, is the other suspect.
To our readers: This article replaces one posted earlier. The suspect in a fatal stabbing on Wednesday morning in Westminster was fatally shot in a confrontation with a SWAT team on Friday. According to Commander Kevin MacCormack of the WPD, Trent William Milsap, 28, of Anaheim, was killed by officers...
One person is dead and another was wounded in a stabbing in Upland Saturday morning. The attack was reported just before 2 a.m., when the Upland Police Department responded to the 200 block of North Second Avenue, police said in a release. At the scene, officers found two people suffering from stab wounds, both of […]
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. - A man driving a stolen car was arrested after leading San Bernardino County Sheriff's deputies on a foot chase through a Highland neighborhood, according to the department. Sattar Armstrong, 40, of San Bernardino was arrested Friday for being in possession of a stolen vehicle and...
LOS ANGELES - A 76-year-old man has been charged with four murders dating back to 1980. The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office filed charges against Billy Ray Richardson on July 14. He is charged with four counts of murder with the special circumstance allegations of multiple murders, murder...
An armed teenager was arrested in connection with a carjacking incident which took place in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. On July 14 at about 2 a.m., officers attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle taken during a carjacking. The driver failed to stop and a high-speed vehicle pursuit ensued.
A Moreno Valley woman has been arrested after she tried to steal an infant from a hospital, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Jesenea Miron, 23, impersonated a nurse at the Riverside University Health System – Medical Center Thursday morning and went into a patient’s room, where she “attempted to take their newborn infant,” […]
LOS ANGELES - A homeowner in Tarzana took matters into his own hands to defend his property after he found several burglars outside his home Thursday night. The first 911 call came in just before 8:50 p.m., the Los Angeles Police Department said. A neighbor reported hearing someone breaking into a home in the 19000 block of Greenbriar Drive and a short time later, they heard gunshots.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two men were arrested Friday in connection with a series of robberies at Southern California 7-Eleven stores that left two people dead and three wounded. Police said the men are suspected in another killing and other crimes in the region. A half-dozen 7-Elevens and a...
LONG BEACH, Calif. - A man suspected of stabbing an elderly Long Beach woman to death was arrested Saturday morning according to the Long Beach Police Department. 31-year-old Kevin Ngo of Long Beach was arrested on suspicion of murder after leading police on a chase. Officers responded to calls of a stabbing in the 2900 block of Coolidge Street around 6:18 a.m. Saturday. When officers arrived they found 78-year-old Paz Veliz, also of Long Beach, in an alleyway with stab wounds. Paramedics determined that she had died at the scene.
An unlicensed 19-year-old driver who led Orange police on a brief police pursuit at more than 100 miles per hour before crashing and killing three passengers, including a 14-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy, was charged Thursday with three felony counts of murder. Three teenage passengers were also ejected during the crash, but survived.
Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer vowed to get justice for the victims in the deadly 7-Eleven crime spree. This comes as the DA announced the arrests of the two suspects wanted in connection to the recent string of robberies.
Two suspects were arrested Friday in connection with a spree of 7-Eleven store robberies across the Southland in which two people were killed and three others injured, and authorities said at least one of the men may be tied to a killing in Los Angeles two days earlier.
Knott’s Berry Farm closed Saturday night as the Buena Park Police Department responded to “multiple fights” at the park. While there were reports of gunfire, officers “determined there was no shooting,” police said on Facebook. “Knotts Berry Farm has closed for the night and we ask you avoid the area until further notice,” police added. […]
LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A store owner pleaded guilty to providing alcohol to an underage driver who subsequently hit and killed a family of three in Long Beach, and as a result was banned from the alcohol business for life. A couple and their 3-year-old son were killed in...
A young man pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges stemming from the death of a 72-year-old woman who was attacked in Long Beach nearly a year ago. Lawrence Jackson, 19, of Bellflower, was charged June 29 with one count each of murder and elder abuse causing death, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
LANCASTER — Authorities, on Thursday, identified a 53-year-old man who was shot to death during an altercation in Lancaster with a 76-year-old man, who was hospitalized with blunt force injuries to his body. Deputies were sent to a residence in the 1100 block of West Avenue J-8 about 12:20...
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - Former NASCAR driver Bobby East was stabbed to death at a gas station in Orange County, according to authorities, and the man police believe is responsible was killed after a standoff. The stabbing happened just before 6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 13, at the 76 gas...
A homicide investigation was launched in San Pedro early Friday morning. The incident was first reported a little before 7 a.m., when Los Angeles Police Department officers and Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies were called to the scene in the 1700 block of West Seventh Street. Circumstances leading up to the homicide were not immediately known, though with Sky2 over the scene, officers could be seen surveying a vehicle that had one door ajar in the parking lot of the Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center.According to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, a person suffering from a gunshot wound was driven to the emergency room at the medical center. When deputies arrived, the person was dead in the front seat of the vehicle. Upon investigation, they were able to determine that the scene of the shooting was likely to have happened on 14th Street and Pacific Avenue.
Comments / 0