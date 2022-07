As we near the start of the 2022 USA Softball Gold Nationals, we're highlighting some of the teams who will take to the fields in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Meet the Florida Storm National - Shepherd, a team competing in the 18-Under division. Based out of Florida, Head Coach Jerry Shepherd breaks down what you can expect to see from the 2022 roster.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO