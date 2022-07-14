ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Attorneys General call for an end to 'ghost gun loophole'

By NCPA Staff
 2 days ago
Staff writer's interpretation of what a ghost gun may look like

Harrisburg, Pa. — Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro is co-leading a group of 19 Attorneys General supporting federal regulations on parts and kits that can be used to make firearms.

The "ghost gun loophole," Shapiro says, lets people who could otherwise not legally buy firearms acquire guns. These guns are called "ghost guns" because they are unserialized.

Under the new rule, gun parts and DIY kits would need be subject to the same regulations as normal, pre-built guns. Buyers would need to pass a background check prior to purchase, and all parts and kits would need to have traceable serial numbers.

“I’ve long been sounding the alarm on ghost guns and how they’re becoming the weapon of choice for criminals,” said AG Shapiro. “For years convicted felons, violent drug dealers, have all been able to buy these guns at gun shows without a background check. With these new federal regulations, we are making it harder for gun kits to end up in the hands of criminals and easier for law enforcement to track crime guns in their investigations. All this helps make Pennsylvania communities safer.”

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives' Final Rule edits the Gun Control Act to specify that parts, kits, and partially complete frames or receivers qualify as "firearms" under the Act. This means that kits and parts will require the same serialization and background check requirements as pre-made guns.

A copy of the brief is available online. The brief was led by AG Shapiro and the Attorneys General of New Jersey and Washington, DC. The brief was joined by the Attorneys General of California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Rhode Island, Washington, and Wisconsin.

