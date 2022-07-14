Deputy DA John McKinney: Gascon’s plan to disband the parole “Lifer” unit

Photo: Getty Images

District Attorney George Gascon is disbanding a unit that alerts victims to their assailants’ parole hearings. Gascon’s office is getting rid of the Parole Unit, also known as the “Lifer Unit”. The unit will be gone by the end of the year.

“While a victim has a right to be notified, they also have a right NOT to be contacted,” Gascon’s office told Fox in a statement.

“He is abandoning [victims’] constitutional rights and thinks a Band-Aid of some type of service like counseling will make up for his refusal to protect their rights.” said Deputy District Attorney Julianne Walker.

Walker said the “vast majority” of cases the unit deals with “are victims of gun violence,” insisting that “it is very rare that people tell us that they do not want to be informed.”

