The recruiting surge for the Michigan Wolverines in the month of July continued on Friday afternoon when 2023 French edge Aymeric Koumba committed to the program. The 6-foot-4, 230-pounder earned his offer from Mike Elston and the Wolverines back in June when he performed in front of them, as well as other schools, at a camp at Mercer University as a part of the PPI DreamChasers Tour. He also took an unofficial visit to Michigan a couple weeks after landing the offer.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO