Energy Industry

Macron warns France to brace for Russian gas cutoff

PBS NewsHour
PBS NewsHour
 2 days ago
PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron warned his country’s people Thursday to prepare for a total cutoff of Russian natural gas by supporting alternatives, having public lights switched off at night and engaging in a period of nationwide energy “sobriety.”. The Russian invasion of Ukraine...

Vladimir Putin
France
Europe
Russia
PBS NewsHour

For more than 40 years, millions of Americans and citizens of the world have turned to the PBS NewsHour for the solid, reliable reporting that has made it one of the most trusted news programs on television.

