The Heart of Ohio Junior Golf Association’s sixth tournament was held on Thursday at Kings Mill, Waldo. Sponsoring it was Sims Bros., Inc. of Marion. The girls’ 13-18 class was won by Dina Shah of Pleasant with a round of 78. Northmor’s Katelyn Miley tied for fourth with a score of 91. She moved into that tie thanks to picking up an eagle on the 18th hole.

MARION, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO