The Northwest Tennessee Local Food Guide Magazine 2022 is HERE!. Organizers need the public’s help to distribute the magazine this year. Because of gas prices it is harder for them to distribute this year’s food guide magazines. If you live in any of the following counties (Benton, Carroll, Crockett, Dyer, Gibson, Henry, Lake, Obion, or Weakley) – could you help them distribute this year’s Local Food Guide?

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO