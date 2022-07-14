Special hunting applications open for Kansans

(Getty Images)

KANSAS (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks is accepting applications for the 2022-23 “Special Hunts” season.

The KDWP’s “Special Hunts” include lands that are not normally open for unrestricted hunting. This includes KDWP-managed properties, refuges, Walk-in Hunting Access areas, city and county properties.

The number of hunters is limited. During this fall and winter, 370 special hunting opportunities will be held in the following locations:

KDWP Wildlife Areas

Kansas state parks

State fishing lakes

County-owned properties

Private lands

National Wildlife Refuges

U.S Army Corps of Engineers Lake

Hunters can apply in four categories, youth, mentor, disabled and open hunts. These hunts only provide access to properties. Licenses, permits, tags, stamps and Hunter Education are still required.

Applications will be looked at by the KDWP on August 8 (for hunts taking place in September/October 2022), September 26 (for hunts taking place in November/December 2022) and again on December 12 (for hunts taking place in January/February 2023).

For more information, visit https://ksoutdoors.com/Hunting/Special-Hunts-Information.

