ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Special hunting applications open for Kansans

By Sara Maloney
KSNT News
KSNT News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41yQAj_0gg3j5ti00
(Getty Images)

KANSAS (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks is accepting applications for the 2022-23 “Special Hunts” season.

The KDWP’s “Special Hunts” include lands that are not normally open for unrestricted hunting. This includes KDWP-managed properties, refuges, Walk-in Hunting Access areas, city and county properties.

The number of hunters is limited. During this fall and winter, 370 special hunting opportunities will be held in the following locations:

  • KDWP Wildlife Areas
  • Kansas state parks
  • State fishing lakes
  • County-owned properties
  • Private lands
  • National Wildlife Refuges
  • U.S Army Corps of Engineers Lake

Hunters can apply in four categories, youth, mentor, disabled and open hunts. These hunts only provide access to properties. Licenses, permits, tags, stamps and Hunter Education are still required.

Applications will be looked at by the KDWP on August 8 (for hunts taking place in September/October 2022), September 26 (for hunts taking place in November/December 2022) and again on December 12 (for hunts taking place in January/February 2023).

For more information, visit https://ksoutdoors.com/Hunting/Special-Hunts-Information.

📲 Download the KSNT 27 News to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for KSNT 27 News email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s Top Stories on KSNT.com for Topeka and Northeast Kansas.

Comments / 0

Related
eenews.net

Kansas town taps ranch water 70 miles away, ignites legal fight

There’s a practice in the High Plains when drought sets in and shallow wells run dry. It’s called “water mining,” and it involves tapping deep aquifers to keep kitchen faucets and farm irrigators running. Now two small west-central Kansas cities — Hays and Russell — are...
KANSAS STATE
KAKE TV

New event venue on Kansas State Fair fairgrounds approved

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Kansas State Fair will soon have a new million-dollar addition on its grounds. The State Fair Board approved the plans for the new "Foundation Event Venue", a new bar and event venue, earlier this week. The Kansas Fairground Foundation, a non-profit, came up with the idea.
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
City
Topeka, KS
KSN News

High risk of West Nile in 4 Kansas regions

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansans are being warned that the West Nile virus is active in four Kansas regions. According to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), north-central, south-central, northeast, and southeast Kansas are at a high-risk warning for West Nile virus infections (WNV). Northwest and southwest...
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

$83.5 million grant coming to Kansas to expand broadband access

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Office of Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced Thursday, July 14, an $83.5 million grant program, through the Kansas Department of Commerce’s Office of Broadband Development, intends to give 21,000 Kansas businesses and homes access to high-speed internet. The U.S. Department of Treasury has recently...
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Local Guardsmen prepare for deployment to SE Asia until spring 2023

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Local National Guardsmen are preparing for deployment to Southeast Asia until the spring of 2023. The Kansas National Guard says at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 29, a ceremony will be held to honor the soldiers of the 2nd Battalion, 130th Field Artillery, ahead of their deployment at the Washburn Rural High School gymnasium, 5900 SW 61st St. It said the deploying soldiers will be under the command of Lt. Col. Dana Graf Jr.
TOPEKA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Stamps#Kansans#State#Hunter Education#Ksnt 27 News#Top Stories On Ksnt Com
KSNT News

Gov. Kelly discusses new Panasonic deal with 27 News

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Governor’s office recently announced a new $4 billion construction project with Panasonic Energy Co. Ltd. to be located in De Soto, Kansas. 27 News was given an exclusive interview with Governor Kelly to discuss the new project and the work that went into making this project a reality. Kansas Gov. […]
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

WATCH: Kansas Constitutional Amendment voter guide

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s an issue that’s divided Americans for decades. With Roe vs. Wade overturned, this August, Kansas becomes the first state to vote on abortion rights. Your decision on an amendment to the state constitution could determine how Kansas lawmakers move forward with further restrictions to abortion rights.
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Coronavirus money used to expand internet in Kansas

KANSAS (KSNT) – A new grant project will allow more than 21,000 Kansas homes and businesses to receive high-speed internet for the first time. This grant is the first of its kind and comes from an $83.5 million program through the Kansas Department of Commerce’s Office of Broadband Development.
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

What your vote means: Kansas constitutional amendment

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Ballot language can be confusing. In fact, a study of ballot language in 2017 estimated a person would require a graduate level education to read and fully understand the language used on ballots that year. That study didn’t look at the Kansas constitutional amendment ballot question, but Eyewitness News wants to helps voters understand what your vote means.
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fishing
News Break
Politics
KSNT News

Kansas launches energy efficiency program

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Corporation Commission recently launched an Energy Smart Kansas initiative. The new website is devoted to shaping the future efficiency opportunities within Kansas. Residents are encouraged to provide feedback about the different programs and potential rebates they may be eligible for. The goal of the projects is to engage Kansans and […]
KANSAS STATE
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Fareway Meat Market Opens in Kansas

Boone, Iowa-based Fareway Stores Inc. opened the doors on Tuesday to its first development in Kansas—signifying the seventh state of operation for the retailer—with a 7,400-square-foot Fareway Meat Market. The new Meat Market located at 13430 W 151st Street in Olathe, Kansas, offers customers fresh, high-quality meat, which...
KSNT News

Panasonic selects Kansas for vehicle battery mega-factory

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Japan’s Panasonic Corp. selected Kansas as the location for a multibillion-dollar mega-factory to produce electric vehicle batteries for Tesla and other carmakers, lured by the largest package of taxpayer-funded incentives that the state has offered a private business. The company and Gov. Laura Kelly announced the new project Wednesday, just hours […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

KSNT News

11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy