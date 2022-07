This past Tuesday, July 12th marked the first event of the Dizzy Runs series. The Dizzy Runs Pro-Am is a basketball series that stretches from July 12 to Aug. 6. There are six teams, with over 50 players, and the talent is insane. The event was created to showcase the insane amount of talent the Hoosier State has to offer like NBA talent Gary Harris, Lance Stephenson, Tyrese Haliburton, and Justin Holiday. We had the pleasure of covering the event for the first time this year, and we’re happy to share our experiences with you. This article will serve as an in-depth look at everything involved with participating in and spectating a Dizzy Runs event -- our takeaways, that we hope you find useful.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO