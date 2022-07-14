ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Ohio man sentenced for coming to KC to meet child victim for sex

By Brian Dulle
 2 days ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A 35-year-old Ohio man was sentenced in federal court Thursday for traveling to Kansas City, Missouri in an attempt to engage in illicit sexual conduct with a 12-year-old child.

Timothy M. Zukoski, of Southington, Ohio, was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison without parole.

The court also sentenced Zukoski to 10 years of supervised release following incarceration and ordered him to pay $5,000 in restitution to each of four victims of child pornography.

On Feb. 18, 2022, Zukoski pleaded guilty to one count of enticing a minor to engage in illegal sexual activity. He admitted that he began communicating through Instagram on Oct. 21, 2020, with a person he believed to be 12 years old. In reality, the Instagram account had been set up by a woman for her daughter.

Once the woman learned of Zukoski’s attempted communication with her daughter, she contacted the FBI.

An FBI undercover employee then began communicating with Zukoski through the Instagram account, assuming the identity of the 12-year-old girl.

Zukoski began making arrangements to travel to the Kansas City area so that he could meet the child victim for sex.

Zukoski made plans with the FBI undercover employee to stay in Kansas City while the child victim’s mother was purportedly out of town over Thanksgiving weekend. He also suggested that the child victim could come live with him.

When Zukoski arrived in Kansas City on Nov. 27, 2020, he was arrested. Investigators found numerous images of child pornography on his cell phone.

KANSAS CITY, MO
