SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Your money is gone more quickly these days. A big chunk of change goes to your power bill. A cost that will likely be high for a while. “It’s going to be a real problem and something we’re really going to have to work on as a state because there’s going to be a lot of people that just are not able to afford their power,” said Doug Lewin, an energy consultant with Stoic Energy. “Everybody’s kind of focus on the reliability crisis and understandably so. There’s another crisis happening at the same time and that’s a crisis of affordability.”

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO