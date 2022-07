LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A voter has filed a lawsuit with the Michigan Court of Appeals to prevent Ryan Kelley from appearing on the state’s upcoming general election ballot. Kelley was recently charged for his alleged role in the January 6 insurrection, which sought to undo the results of the 2020 election after more than 60 court cases failed to do so by legal means. Kelley has pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor charges.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO