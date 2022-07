RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The heat looks to stick around with the possibility of thunderstorms moving into our area Friday afternoon. Highs look to be in the 90s once again for Friday with a marginal risk or one out of five risk for the possibility for severe weather. Saturday also looks to be pretty warm with temperatures once again in the 90s and another 1 out of 5 chance for some severe thunderstorms.

RAPID CITY, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO