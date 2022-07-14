ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Father and 3 sons arrested after Fresno teen death, police say

By Gabriela Garcia
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 2 days ago
21-year-old Matthew Falcon Jr. (left), 39-year-old Matthew Flacon Sr (middle), and 19-year-old Michael Falcon (right). Images provided by the Fresno Police Department.

FRESNO, Calif. (

) – A father and his three sons were arrested Wednesday and booked on suspicion of homicide after a 19-year-old was found unconscious – and later died in the hospital, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Officials say on Friday, July 1, at around 7:30 p.m. officers responded to The Roadway Inn at 4141 N Blackstone regarding a medical aid call for an unresponsive male.

Police say upon arriving at the scene, officers located a 19-year-old male who was identified as Jose Martinez near the pool. Martinez remained unconscious and was then transported to the hospital. He remained in the ICU for five days but died on July 6th.

According to detectives, Martinez was assaulted by the pool by several males and was knocked unconscious. While unconscious, they continued assaulting him, even kicking him in the head several times.

Police say through investigation, they determined that 39-year-old Matthew Flacon Sr, and his three sons, 19-year-old Michael Falcon, 21-year-old Matthew Falcon Jr., and an unidentified 17-year-old son were the suspects responsible for the assault.

On Wednesday, all four suspects were located at a motel near Jensen and East avenues and taken into custody. The adult suspects have been booked into the Fresno County Jail and the 17-year-old was booked at the Juvenile Justice Center.

Anyone with additional information on this case is encouraged to contact Fresno Police Department Homicide Detective Michael Berumen at (559) 621-2443 or Detective Ben Barnes at (559) 621-2421.

