Wisconsin State

Wisconsin secretary of state outraised by GOP opponent

By AP News
wtmj.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s longtime Democratic secretary of state says he’s not worried about a Republican opponent who has raised more than 6 times as...

Administrator: Voters must mail their own absentee ballots

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Elections Commission’s administrator says voters must place their own absentee ballots in the mail in the wake of a state Supreme Court decision last week. The justices ruled Friday that absentee ballot drop boxes are illegal and voters must return their ballots in person to the local election clerk’ office or an alternate site. The court didn’t address who can actually place a ballot in the mail. State law says voters have to mail them, but federal law allows others to mail disabled people’s ballots. Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe told reporters Thursday that right now voters are required to mail their own ballots.
WISCONSIN STATE
Abortion access coordinated across Illinois-Wisconsin line

CHICAGO (AP) — Planned Parenthood of Illinois is combining forces with its Wisconsin counterpart to help patients travel to get abortions following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Leaders at the reproductive health centers announced efforts Thursday to provide access to abortion, which remains legal in Illinois. Doctors in Wisconsin halted the procedure while courts determine whether the state’s 1849 law banning most abortions stands. Officials say Illinois centers have seen a tenfold increase in patients since the Supreme Court decision June 24. A big change for Planned Parenthood is an enhanced navigation team that will organize transit to Illinois. In 2020, Planned Parenthood opened a new clinic in Waukegan, Illinois, just south of the Wisconsin border.
WISCONSIN STATE
Doctor’s lawyer defends steps in girl’s cross-state abortion

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The lawyer for an Indiana doctor at the center of a political firestorm after speaking out about a 10-year-old child abuse victim who traveled from Ohio for an abortion said Thursday that her client provided proper treatment and did not violate any patient privacy laws in discussing the unidentified girl’s case.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Planned Parenthood of Illinois, Wisconsin announce partnership to provide abortion care to Wisconsinites

MILWAUKEE – Planned Parenthood of Illinois is partnering with Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin to provide abortion access to patients living in Wisconsin. Planned Parenthood of Illinois President and CEO Jennifer Welch said during a press conference on Thursday that doctors and clinicians who work in Wisconsin have been training in Illinois throughout the past year.
WISCONSIN STATE
Arrest sought of Colorado clerk in voting tampering case

DENVER (AP) — An arrest warrant was issued Thursday for an indicted Colorado clerk who has become a hero to election conspiracy theorists after she allegedly traveled out of state despite a court order not to do so, according to court documents. But a lawyer for Mesa County Clerk...
COLORADO STATE
NTSB: Dad, not boy, was driving truck that hit golfers’ van

DALLAS (AP) — A Texas man, not his 13-year-old son, was driving the pickup truck that crossed into the oncoming lane and struck a van carrying New Mexico college golfers, killing nine people, and he had methamphetamine in his system, investigators said Thursday. The National Transportation Safety Board said...
HOBBS, NM

