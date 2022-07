Clear and warm tonight lows in the upper 50s and low to mid 60s. The big concern tonight is the breezy to windy conditions. Winds in the Kittitas Valley will be 15-25 mph and gusts 35+ mph. Winds in the Yakima Valley and Columbia Basin will be 5-15 and gusts 20+ mph. Fire Danger is high...Be Firewise.

YAKIMA, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO