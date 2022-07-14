ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Athletics-U.S. 200 metres champion Steiner inspired by Jamaican rivals

Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PMzrh_0gg3h45P00

EUGENE, Ore., July 14 (Reuters) - American 200 metres contender Abby Steiner said she was prepared to produce a personal best to fend off a Jamaican triple threat at the World Championships which start on Friday.

The 22-year-old collegiate champion makes her world debut having already put the sport on notice, briefly claiming the world leading time of 21.77 seconds to stun more experienced competitors at the national championships last month.

Jamaican Shericka Jackson beat her time later on that June 26 day (21.55), ending Steiner's short time at the top and lighting a fire under the collegiate record holder. read more

"It was like 20 minutes, maybe," she told Reuters with a laugh, after Puma announced her as its latest marquee talent to sign with the brand.

"Going into these championships, having someone who has the world lead that I can compete with ... it just gives me great opportunities to hopefully get a personal best for myself coming out of these championships."

She will need everything in her arsenal against Jackson and her compatriots, Elaine Thompson-Herah, who collected gold in the 100 and 200 metres in Tokyo, and 2019 world 100 metres champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce.

"The Jamaican ladies - all three of them, really - they always show up at championships and they're always ready to go," said Steiner.

"I'm looking forward to being able to compete with them and seeing what I can do against great competition like that."

Steiner hopes to emulate the soon-to-be-retired Allyson Felix in her career, admiring the most decorated American track athlete not just for her accolades but for her advocacy for pregnant people and working mothers.

"She's leaving the sport, making it a better, safer place for women and I think that's really what it's about, leaving an impact like that after they leave the sport," said Steiner.

The World Athletics Championships run from July 15-24.

Reporting by Amy Tennery in Eugene, Oregon; Editing by Ken Ferris

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Great Britain suffer mixed 4x400m relay disappointment on opening day of Worlds

Great Britain failed to reach the final of the mixed 4x400m relay on the opening day of the World Championships.Joe Brier, Zoey Clark, Alex Haydock-Wilson and Laviai Nielsen clocked three minutes 14.75 seconds in Eugene on Friday.It meant they finished sixth in their heat at Hayward Field, ninth fastest and out of any qualification positions.The GB & NI mixed 4x400m relay team finished 6th in their heat, missing out on a place in the final.#WhereItStarts #WorldAthleticsChamps #WCHOregon22 pic.twitter.com/ogKaqS595R— British Athletics (@BritAthletics) July 15, 2022Haydock-Wilson, who ran a poor third leg, said: “I take full accountability for that, huge sorry to...
SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
Eugene, OR
Sports
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Sports
The Associated Press

Felix gets a bronze on her farewell at world championships

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Never mind that she got passed at the end of her last sprint around the track. Or ended up with a bronze medal instead of gold. For 15 memorable seconds Friday night at the world championships, Allyson Felix was sprinting alone in the sunshine, cruising past the stands and far ahead of the field down the backstretch. A few minutes later, she was taking her newly won prize and hanging it around her 3-year-old daughter’s neck. “I felt the love,” Felix said of her final run on the big stage. “And I felt joy running tonight.” She’s 36 now. So it was no huge shock that a runner 11 years her junior, Marileidy Paulino of the winning Dominican Republic team, eventually reeled her in. No big shame, either, that the U.S., saving the rest of its vaunted star power for big races over the next nine days of this meet, finished third in the mixed 4x400 meter relay, also behind the Netherlands.
SPORTS
Golf.com

Here’s why John Daly is wearing a Masters logo at the Open Championship

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland — John Daly had an eclectic mix of logos on his gray pullover in the first round of the Open Championship: Trump on his right sleeve, Ohio-based Wentz Financial Group on his right chest, California-based Mark Christopher Auto Center on his left chest. There was one...
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Allyson Felix
102.5 The Bone

Led by Fred Kerley, Americans sweep 100 meters and Chase Ealey gets shot put gold at World Championships

The American men swept the medals in the 100 meters at the World Athletics Championships on Saturday night. Fred Kerley was the gold medalist, out-leaning Marvin Bracy. Kerley's time was 9.86 seconds and Bracey's 9.88 seconds. The bronze medalist was Trayvon Bromell in 9.88 seconds (officials went to thousandths of a second to decide second and third; Bracy clocked 9.874 to 9.876 for Bromell).
SPORTS
The Associated Press

US advances to W Championship final against Canada

MONTERREY, Mexico (AP) — The U.S. women’s national team will play Canada in the final of the CONCACAF W Championship for a spot in the 2024 Olympics. The United States beat Costa Rica 3-0 in the semifinals Thursday night on goals from Emily Sonnett, Mallory Pugh and Ashley Sanchez. Canada downed Jamaica 3-0 in the late game to earn the other spot Monday night in the championship.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Athletics#Jamaican#U S#Triple Threat
The Spun

Look: Phil Mickelson Joined Embarrassing List On Friday

Tiger Woods isn't the only golf legend who had a rough day at St Andrews this week. Phil Mickelson not only missed the cut at The Open, but made some embarrassing history in the process. Last year Mickelson made history by winning the PGA Championship at the ripe age of...
GOLF
Golf.com

The John Daly and Bryson DeChambeau Show was a blast to watch (pun intended)

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland — Bryson DeChambeau and John Daly share at least one thing in common, and we’ll get to that in a moment, but mostly they could not be more different. DeChambeau is muscular and cleanly shaven. Daly is built like Santa, and has a bleached blond beard that is the envy of every garden gnome. DeChambeau wears stylish, clingy Puma gear that shows off his chiseled figure. Daly wears purple pants adorned with flowers and skulls, and a baggy grey windbreaker from the Masters merchandise shop (yes, really).
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Phil Mickelson Had Heated Interaction With Reporter Thursday

Phil Mickelson defected the PGA Tour for the LIV Golf Series just a few weeks ago. Ever since then, he's been asked questions about his decision to play for the controversial league. Backed by Saudi Arabian money, there have been plenty of questions about the morality of playing for LIV Golf.
GOLF
Reuters

Rugby-Former Wales captain Jones diagnosed with early onset dementia

(Reuters) - Former Wales captain Ryan Jones said he feels like his “world is falling apart” after being diagnosed with early onset dementia. The 41-year-old said he had received the diagnosis in December last year, with doctors telling him he was one of the worst cases they had seen. He was also diagnosed with probable chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE).
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Reuters

Reuters

495K+
Followers
343K+
Post
236M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy