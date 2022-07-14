ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Valley’s 12.3% inflation among highest in nation

By Neetish Basnet
Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i7Vl0_0gg3gt2i00
The cost of food in the Phoenix metro area rose 12.1% from June 2021 to June 2022, but that was just one of the factors that pushed the Velley near the top of metro areas for inflation, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. It said the biggest force behind higher prices was the soaring cost of gasoline over the year. [Molly Bilker/Cronkite News]

WASHINGTON — The Phoenix area posted one of the nation’s highest inflation rates during the past year at 12.3%, compared with a national rate of 9.1% that was itself the sharpest rise in more than 40 years.

Data released Wednesday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics said the increase in the consumer price index was largely driven by gas prices, which rose almost 60% nationally and 77% in Arizona from June 2021 to last month.

But surging prices in almost all areas, including food and shelter, also hurt consumers. The overall 12.3% increase in the Phoenix area was second only to the 12.4% increase posted in the Anchorage, Alaska, metro, BLS said.

White House officials said Tuesday the June numbers do “not reflect the current reality that energy prices have now fallen significantly,” and that the situation is expected to improve soon as gas prices continue to fall. But one Arizona economist said June’s numbers are hard to ignore.

“Well, this is not good when inflation is rising this fast,” said George Hammond, director of the Economic and Business Research Center at the University of Arizona.

From cereals to poultry and used cars to utilities, prices for almost all items the federal agency keeps track of were up in the Phoenix area last year, soaring costs that hit low-income Arizonans hardest.

“The higher-income people have more options to change their spending patterns to reduce the impact of inflation. Lower-income households have fewer options,” Hammond said.

While gas saw the biggest increases, Hammond said food and shelter took the biggest bite out of consumers’ wallets. Rising housing costs in particular are the main culprit for high inflation rates in Arizona, he said.

The average household in Phoenix spends 34% of its budget on housing, the largest single budget expenditure, according to BLS data.

“A lot of families are struggling to pay rent,” said Beth Fiorenza, executive director of Nourish Phoenix. “Then they have all the other expenses, and God forbid, if a medical issue comes up or a car breaks down or some type of emergency, which is another expense.

“I think people are … really feeling squeezed,” she said.

That’s part of the reason Nourish Phoenix, which provides services for the area’s working poor, has seen an influx of people at its clothing and food banks. Where it would have welcomed about 100 families a day in previous months, the nonprofit said it served more than 150 families per day in June.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HBDVg_0gg3gt2i00

“They are really just climbing uphill right now and living day to day, paycheck to paycheck,” Fiorenza said.

The BLS numbers only include prices in metro areas, but inflation is also being felt in rural areas, where it “hurts far worse,” said Mignonne Hollis, executive director of Arizona Regional Economic Development Association, which specializes in rural development. Hollis said in an email that prices of goods tend to increase dramatically by the time they reach rural areas.

“Rising costs of everything from basic goods to wholesale items can be a fatal blow to rural economic development projects,” her email said.

In an attempt to slow inflation, the Federal Reserve raised interest rates in mid-June by three-quarters of a percentage point — its most aggressive hike since 1994. That came on top of increases in the 30-year mortgage rate, from just under 3% last summer to 5.3% now, Freddie Mac data shows, which has helped to cool the hot housing market.

“There’s still buyers in the market, but the buyer pool has shrunk somewhat due to the interest rate,” said Eric Gibbs, president-elect of Arizona Association of Realtors.

On one hand, that is a welcome sign for Gibbs.

“It’s been a fast-paced market for the last two plus years,” Gibbs said. “And now with a little bit of this slowdown, we can breathe a little bit. Realtors can breathe.”

But Hammond said it could have adverse effect in the long-run.

“We’re headed towards slower growth. When the economy slows down, it can tip into recession,” Hammond said. “The way to think about it is that the overall odds favor continued growth over the next year, but the risks of a downturn are elevated.”

Economists expect inflation to ease next month, as gas prices have fallen steadily in recent weeks from a highest-ever $5.38 a gallon in Arizona last month to $4.92 on average in Arizona on Wednesday, according to AAA.

The June report said the core inflation index, which excludes the volatile food and energy sectors, increased by 5.9% nationally over the year, but that it has been leveling off in recent months. Core inflation in the Phoenix area surged 10.2% last year, but Hammond said it has started to fall.

“Core inflation rate has begun to come down from its peaks. Hopefully, that will continue,” Hammond said. “If we get some good luck on gas prices, that will contribute to bringing down the all-items inflation.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
azbigmedia.com

Arizona’s housing deficit has increased 1,377% since 2012

Up for Growth, a cross-sector member network committed to solving the nation’s housing shortage and affordability crisis through data-driven research and evidence-based policy, today released a groundbreaking report that finds housing underproduction in Arizona has reached 122,683 homes, an increase of 1,377 percent since 2012, ranking the state eighth in the United States in terms of the severity of its housing deficit.
ARIZONA STATE
santansun.com

Chandler housing market zooms toward new balance

Chandler is quickly becoming a homebuyers’ market or at least achieving a balance between supply and demand, a leading analyst of the Phoenix Metro housing market reports – but whether that brings new hope for buyers is another matter. The Cromford Report said Chandler and the entire region...
CHANDLER, AZ
kyma.com

Cities where houses sell fastest near Phoenix

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here. If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
State
Washington State
Local
Arizona Business
Phoenix, AZ
Business
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Government
ABC 15 News

NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire YOU (07/17)

Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!. For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair. 1. Are you an out-of-the-box thinker with an insatiable zest for learning, a passion for helping people, and unmatched problem-solving abilities? Desert Financial is currently hiring for Customer Service, Technology, Mortgage Loan Officers, and more at their Phoenix office locations. When you join the Desert Financial team, you’ll play an integral role in the community, united by shared values and common goals. Desert Financial was recently named a Phoenix Business Journal Best Places to Work and one of Arizona’s Most Admired Companies. Learn more about Desert Financial and apply here.
PHOENIX, AZ
prescottenews.com

New National Poll: Arizonans Blame Biden for Rising Prices and Worry Biden-Backed Antitrust Proposals Will Worsen Inflation

A new poll conducted by Echelon Insights and released by NetChoice, a trade association committed to making the internet safe for free enterprise and free expression, found that Arizona voters blame President Biden for soaring inflation and are worried that antitrust proposals like Sen. Klobuchar’s S. 2992, which is backed by President Biden, will continue to raise prices even further.
ARIZONA STATE
Big Country News

Mormon Crickets Invade Idaho - Nevada Border

ELKO – Mormon crickets have been making a mess of things on the Nevada-Idaho border. An invasion at Owyhee began around the end of June, according to Myrna Hilderbrand of Owyhee Combined School. She said they arrived on the Idaho side and marched into Nevada. They have been spotted...
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation And Economy#Consumer Price Index#Realtors#Bls#White House#The University Of Arizona#Arizonans
knau.org

CDC reports 10 of Arizona's 15 counties have high COVID-19 community levels

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report 10 of Arizona’s 15 counties have high COVID-19 community levels. That means masks are recommended for public indoor settings. The ten counties include Coconino, Apache, Navajo, Yavapai and Maricopa. Only three counties had high community levels last week. The CDC says...
ARIZONA STATE
KNIX 102.5 KNIX

These Arizona Cities Are Best For Hipsters

Break out the vintage apparel, vinyl records, banjos, and beards because one Arizona city made it to the top of the list for hipster-friendliness. LawnStarter conducted a study to determine which cities in America were best for hipsters. Based on the study, Tucson landed at number 30 on the list....
ARIZONA STATE
Phoenix New Times

Best and Worst Candidates on Cannabis, According to Arizona NORML

The August primaries are fast approaching. It's the beginning of an election season that will have wide-ranging impacts on Arizona politics, as newly redrawn districts shake up Senate races, and seats for governor and attorney general are left vacant. If you want to know where the candidates up and down...
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Gas Price
12news.com

Republican Arizona lawmaker threatens school funding 'war'

ARIZONA, USA — A veteran Republican state legislator is confirming the fears of some educators after he said legislators are prepared to retaliate against public schools if a petition drive is successful regarding school vouchers. State Senator David Livingston of Peoria (R) said there “would be war” if an...
ARIZONA STATE
SpaceNews.com

Virgin Galactic selects Arizona for spaceplane manufacturing facility

WASHINGTON — Virgin Galactic announced July 14 plans to assemble a fleet of suborbital spaceplanes in a new factory in a suburb of Phoenix. The company said it has started work on the factory in Mesa, Arizona, where it will perform final assembly of new Delta-class spaceplanes. The facility is scheduled to be fully operational by late 2023. The first of those spaceplanes will start flying private astronauts in 2026, the company projects.
MESA, AZ
ksl.com

Here's where the CDC says you should mask up in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Where is mask wearing recommended in Utah? Salt Lake, Summit, Wasatch, Tooele, San Juan and Piute counties. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention wants you to wear a mask because COVID-19 is at a high community level, just as it is in more than 35% of the nation's counties as yet another highly transmissible omicron subvariant, BA.5, sweeps across the United States.
UTAH STATE
Nicole Underwood

Let it pour: Why monsoon weather matters in Arizona

(Pinal County, AZ) - It’s summer in Arizona - typically a great time to enjoy a picnic and pour a glass of cold beer. A different type of pour is on the horizon, served from the sky. Arizona’s monsoon season is upon us, which typically starts in early June through September, with the heaviest of rains from mid-July to mid-August. From torrential downpours to dry, billowing winds, this thunderstorm season is a beacon of weather-filled drama to behold in the Valley.
ARIZONA STATE
kjzz.org

Marijuana dispensary in Phoenix votes to unionize

Workers at a local marijuana dispensary recently voted to form a union, but their employer Curaleaf has filed objections to the election with the National Labor Relations Board. Curaleaf did not reply to a request for details on its objections to the vote to unionize by workers at one of...
PHOENIX, AZ
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
4K+
Followers
13K+
Post
558K+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy