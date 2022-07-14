ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Abortion report confirms Indiana doctor followed law after AG vowed investigation

By Matt Christy
FOX59
FOX59
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CGW2K_0gg3f03Z00

INDIANAPOLIS — After Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita threatened to go after the license of an Indiana physician who provided an abortion to a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio , documents obtained by FOX59 through a public record request proved the physician not only filed a terminated pregnancy report but filed the report within the required timeframe.

The terminated pregnancy report, obtained by FOX59’s Angela Ganote, shows that Caitlin Bernard, an Indiana obstetrician-gynecologist, reported the abortion on July 2, two days after the abortion was performed and within the three days required for terminations to be reported to the Department of Child Service and the Indiana Department of Health.

In the report, Bernard also indicated that the child suffered abuse.

Bernard publically shared the story of the 10-year-old rape victim’s abortion in an interview with the Indianapolis Star earlier this month. The 10-year-old girl had been impregnated when she was raped by a 27-year-old in Ohio and traveled to Indiana to get an abortion due to Ohio banning abortions after six weeks following the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.

The story of the 10-year-old gained national attention with some news outlets and politicians even expressing doubt that the story was true. Republican Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost was among those who questioned the validity of the story on Fox News. Rep. Jim Jordan, a Republican of Ohio, called the story a “lie” in a now-deleted Tweet.

On Wednesday, the story was confirmed when a 27-year-old was arrested for the rape and confessed to the crime.

In the wake of the confirmation of the crime, Rokita drew criticism when he responded by threatening to go after Bernard’s medical license. In an appearance on Fox News on Wednesday, Rokita referred to Bernard as an “abortion activist acting as a doctor.” He claimed Bernard to have a history of failing to report abortions and that an investigation into the physician and her license was underway.

“We’re gathering the evidence as we speak, and we’re going to fight this to the end, including looking at her licensure if she failed to report. And in Indiana it’s a crime … to intentionally not report,” Rokita said.

On Tuesday, Rokita issued a statement saying:

“Aside from the horror caused here by illegal immigration, we are investigating this situation and are waiting for the relevant documents to prove if the abortion and/or the abuse were reported, as Dr. Caitlin Bernard had requirements to do both under Indiana law. The failure to do so constitutes a crime in Indiana, and her behavior could also affect her licensure. Additionally, if a HIPAA violation did occur, that may affect next steps as well. I will not relent in the pursuit of the truth.”

Attorney General Todd Rokita

FOX59 has reached out to Rokita for a response now that the report has been obtained showing that Bernard did file a report as required. Rokita’s office responded with the following, “As we stated, we are gathering evidence from multiple sources and agencies related to these allegations. Our legal review of it remains open.”

On Friday, Indiana University Health issued a statement, saying they conducted an investigation to see if Dr. Bernard complied with privacy laws.

As part of IU Health’s commitment to patient privacy and compliance with privacy laws, IU Health routinely initiates reviews, including the matters in the news concerning Dr. Caitlin Bernard.  Pursuant to its policy, IU Health conducted an investigation with the full cooperation of Dr. Bernard and other IU Health team members. IU Health’s investigation found Dr. Bernard in compliance with privacy laws.

Indiana University Health

The Indiana Democratic Party slammed Rokita for his decision to pursue litigation against the doctor stating, “Attorney General Todd Rokita is looking to sue a doctor for saving a young girl’s life. The Indiana Republican Party believes rape survivors – including minors – should be forced to give birth to their rapist’s baby. Their agenda is dangerous and too extreme for Indiana.”

Bernard has not yet responded to Rokita but did Tweet on Wednesday saying, “My heart breaks for all survivors of sexual assault and abuse. I am so sad that our country is failing them when they need us most. Doctors must be able to give people the medical care they need, when and where they need it.”

Bernard’s attorney sent the following statement:

“My client, Dr. Caitlin Bernard, took every appropriate and proper action in accordance with the law and both her medical and ethical training as a physician. She followed all relevant policies, procedures, and regulations in this case, just as she does every day to provide the best possible care for her patients. She has not violated any law, including patient privacy laws, and she has not been disciplined by her employer. We are considering legal action against those who have smeared my client, including Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita, and know that the facts will all come out in due time.”

Kathleen DeLaney of Delaney & DeLaney LLC

The terminated pregnancy report is included below:

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NaWbk_0gg3f03Z00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FX2kh_0gg3f03Z00
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX59

Benton County man cut off girlfriend’s legs with chainsaw and stuffed body in trash bags, say ISP investigators

AMBIA, Ind. — A Benton County man revealed to investigators he cut off his girlfriend’s legs with a chainsaw after she died and placed her body in trash bags. The Benton County Sheriff’s Office was called to an Ambia home on July 3 after a woman reported a man living there, 60-year-old Edward Bagwell, told her his girlfriend’s body was in trash bags at his house.
BENTON COUNTY, IN
MSNBC

Mississippi speaker: No abortions for 12-year-old incest victims

Now that Republican-appointed Supreme Court justices have overturned Roe v. Wade, and states are moving forward with abortion bans, a new conversation is taking shape, which was once limited to hypothetical thought experiments: the limits of GOP officials’ principles. On “Meet the Press” this past weekend, for example, NBC...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Government
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Indiana Health
State
Indiana State
State
Ohio State
Indianapolis, IN
Health
Local
Ohio Health
The Independent

Pictured: Man accused of raping and impregnating Ohio girl, 10, who was then forced to travel for abortion

The man accused of raping a 10-year-old girl in Ohio, who was forced to travel to Indiana for an abortion, has now been pictured for the first time.Gerson Fuentes, 27, was arrested on Tuesday and appeared in court in Ohio on Wednesday for his arraignment. He was charged with raping and impregnating a minor.A police investigator testified at the hearing that Mr Fuentes confessed to raping the girl at least twice. It was unclear when the crime occurred. The girl’s mother allegedly made a referral on 22 June with Franklin County Children Services for her daughter to receive an...
OHIO STATE
Vox

A pregnancy turns deadly in an anti-abortion state. What happens next?

Even before the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on June 24, stripping Americans of their right to an abortion, the United States had an abysmally high maternal mortality rate, ranking last in a survey of 10 similarly wealthy countries. For doctors in states implementing restrictive abortion bans, the ruling is a crisis of care: In many cases, the only way to treat life-threatening conditions such as ectopic pregnancies is with medical or surgical termination. The fear among many physicians is that the ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization will make mortality rates creep even higher.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Yost
Washington Examiner

Republicans let a 10-year-old rape victim get an abortion. Will Democrats deport the illegal migrant who raped her?

Over the past few weeks, the singularly sourced story of an Ohio 10-year-old who allegedly had to travel to Indiana to obtain an abortion metastasized into an official narrative promulgated by global media sources and even President Joe Biden himself. Now, the story, first alleged by Indianapolis OB-GYN Caitlin Bernard, has been partly corroborated.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Abortion Laws#Indiana Democratic Party#Politics State#Ag#The U S Supreme Court#Republican#Fox News
Daily Mail

'A 10-year-old should be forced to give birth to a rapist's child? Biden fumes at story of Ohio girl who went to Indiana to get an abortion says we can't let the 'out of control' Supreme Court and 'extremist' Republicans 'take away our personal autonomy'

President Joe Biden on Friday fumed about a 10-year-old girl in Ohio who was forced to go to another state to get an abortion after she was raped, using the dramatic story to make the case for Democrats to vote this November. Biden raised his voice as he recounted the...
OHIO STATE
POLITICO

Judge lifts order against Indiana abortion procedure ban

INDIANAPOLIS — A federal judge is allowing an Indiana law largely banning a second-trimester abortion procedure to take effect following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to end constitutional protection for abortion. U.S. District Judge Sarah Evans Barker’s order signed Thursday lifts the injunction she issued in 2019 blocking...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Women's Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
Department of Health
International Business Times

U.S. Supreme Court Throws Out Rulings Upholding Gun Restrictions

On the heels of last week's landmark ruling expanding individual gun rights, the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday threw out several lower court rulings that had upheld gun restrictions including bans on assault-style rifles in Maryland and large-capacity ammunition magazines in New Jersey and California. The actions by the justices...
Daily Mail

Florida pediatrician is axed from state board after pushing for under-5s to receive COVID vaccine and accusing officials of 'obstructing' access to the shot

A Florida pediatrician has been removed from a state health board for pushing for under-5s to receive COVID vaccines - and accusing her colleagues of 'obstructing' access to the shots. Dr. Lisa Gwynn, who works as a pediatrician in the University of Miami Health System, revealed she'd been ousted from...
FLORIDA STATE
FOX59

FOX59

33K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy