RI taking nominations for ‘Tell On Your Neighbor’ Awards

Residents of Rock Island are encouraged to “Tell On Your Neighbor” by nominating the yards in their neighborhood that they find to be the most attractive or the most improved.

The City of Rock Island’s Beautification Commission will review all the entries and nominees will receive certificates of appreciation from Mayor Mike Thoms and the Rock Island Beautification Chair. Nominations can be made through August 5 and digital photos of the nominated yards are required. The public is asked to refrain from going on private property to take photos. Send the photo and address of the nominated property to the Community & Economic Development Department via e-mail at douglass.kathryn@rigov.org. For questions call (309) 732-2905.