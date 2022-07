At this point, the persistent question of “will Donald Trump run for president in 2024?” has essentially boiled down from a matter of “if” (was it ever?) to a waiting game of “when.” As Trump himself put it in an interview published Thursday with New York magazine: “In my own mind, I’ve already made that decision.” Adding, “Do I go before or after [the midterms]? That will be my big decision.”

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 4 DAYS AGO