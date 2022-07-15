‘DC’s Reflecting Fools,’ 3 Redneck Tenors, Elena Dance Theatre highlight CACGA’s Center Season

The 3 Redneck Tenors (Courtesy CACGA)

A varied assortment of performances will take center stage during The Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen’s Center Season, which begins Sept. 9 with “DC’s Reflecting Fools,” featuring former members of the comedy troupe Capitol Steps. Tickets for the season, which will include 10 shows from September and June, go on sale Monday, July 25, at 9 a.m.

The series will feature performances in theater, music and dance, with tickets starting at $20 for select shows.

The season’s lineup is:

• “DC’s Reflecting Fools” Featuring former members of Capitol Steps – Sept. 9 at 7 p.m.; Sept. 10 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. ($45);

• “Hot Club of Cowtown” – Oct. 15 at 7 p.m.($42);

• “Come on Over” starring Georgia Rogers Farmer accompanied by Josh Wortham – Nov. 12 at 7 p.m. ($40);

• “3 Redneck Tenors – Christmas SPEC-TAC-YULE-AR” – Dec. 14 at 7 p.m. ($45);

• “The Wild, Wacky and Truly Wonderful Women of Song” – Jan. 26 and Jan. 27 at 7 p.m.; Jan. 28 and Jan. 29 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. ($20);

• “Richmond’s Finest” with the Richmond Symphony and Tribute Gospel Ensemble – Feb. 11 at 7 p.m. ($40);

• “The Acrobats of Cirque-tacular” – March 18 at 7 p.m. ($40);

• “Yesterday and Today: The Interactive Beatles Experience” – April 2 at 3 p.m. ($35);

• “Eleone Dance Theatre” – April 19 at 7 p.m. ($25);

• “Scott Wichmann: Let Me Be Frank” – June 3 at 7 p.m. ($40).

Subscriptions and individual tickets will be available at www.artsglenallen.com, by calling (804) 261-ARTS or in person at The Cultural Arts Center’s Box Office.