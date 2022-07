Pressure anomaly for the period of June 1 through July 10 showing a dome of high pressure over the central and southern United StatesShared by Victor Murphy on Twitter. Persistent high pressure over the southern United States has been the predominant meteorological cause of this summer’s heat. This has generally created conditions for sinking air, which has led to clear skies and sunny days. This provides ideal conditions for daytime heating, and outside of one week in late June and early July, we just haven’t had much of a break from this pattern. Unfortunately, we expect the high pressure pattern to mostly persist at least for the next couple of weeks.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO