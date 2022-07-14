ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Indiana will help families who leave public school pay for special education

Cover picture for the articleA new Indiana initiative aims to help parents of children with disabilities pay for therapies, tutoring and other services. But there’s a catch: It’s only available to families who leave the public school system — and the special education services it provides. The Indiana Education Scholarship...

Donna Burgher
1d ago

That's b.s. if parents want their kids to go to private schools,home school they should pay it themselves. The money should go to public schools to make them better, pay teachers more so there are enough teachers to teach. Indiana is falling below other state schools.

