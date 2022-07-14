ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henry County, VA

Man could face 98 years in prison for killing former deputy’s wife

By Pat Thomas
WDBJ7.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One of the suspects in the killing of a former Henry County Sheriff’s deputy’s wife has pleaded guilty and will be sentenced in October. Collin...

www.wdbj7.com

