Calhoun County, TX

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Calhoun, Goliad, Inland Calhoun, Victoria by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-14 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-14 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a...

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Goliad, Victoria by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 17:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-14 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Goliad; Victoria The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Victoria County in south central Texas Northeastern Goliad County in south central Texas * Until 600 PM CDT. * At 512 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Inez to Victoria Detar Hospital North to near Ander, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Victoria, Guadalupe, Fannin, Victoria Colony Creek Country Club, Schroeder, Dacosta, Wood Hi, Bloomington, Victoria Detar Hospital North, Victoria Riverside Park, Placedo, Coleto Creek Park, Victoria College, Victoria Mall, Saxet Lakes, Brentwood Subdivision, Oak Village, Inez, Victoria Regional Airport and Telferner. This includes the following highways US Highway 183 between mile markers 632 and 634. US Highway 59 between mile markers 624 and 664. US Highway 77 between mile markers 572 and 594. US Highway 87 between mile markers 804 and 830. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GOLIAD COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Live Oak, McMullen by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 18:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-14 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Live Oak; McMullen The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern McMullen County in south central Texas West central Live Oak County in south central Texas * Until 745 PM CDT. * At 657 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Oakville, or near Three Rivers, moving southwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include George West, Three Rivers, Choke Canyon, Calliham, Oakville, Simmons and Ray Point. This includes the following highways Interstate 37 between mile markers 58 and 75. US Highway 281 between mile markers 618 and 632. US Highway 59 between mile markers 720 and 726. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
LIVE OAK COUNTY, TX

