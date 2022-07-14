ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradenton, FL

St. Pete man charged with indecent exposure near pool of Bradenton condo community

By Jessica De Leon
Bradenton Herald
Bradenton Herald
 2 days ago

A St. Petersburg man is facing charges of indecent exposure after Bradenton police said he was found exposing himself outside the pool of a Bradenton condo community.

On July 7, Bradenton police officers were called to the The Palms condos, 4802 51st St. W., to a report of a suspicious man.

When officers arrived, they learned the suspect — later identified as Randy Holt Langford, 35 — was standing a few feet outside the fenced pool area exposing his genitals in a lewd manner, according to a probable cause affidavit.

There were multiple people in the pool on that Thursday afternoon.

When officers approached Langford, they said he got off the ground and his genitals were hanging outside his pants and boxers. One of the officers noticed he had been stroking himself.

Langford denied exposing himself but was arrested and charged with exposure of sexual organs. He continued to deny it even after officers read him his Miranda rights.

Langford remains in custody at the Manatee County jail. He is being held without bond because of four additional charges he faces for violating his probation.

