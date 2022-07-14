ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

David Aldrich’s forecast: Hazy Sun, Scattered Clouds and Hot on Friday

By David Aldrich
foxlexington.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Tonight, look for a mild and comfortable night across the Commonwealth with overnight lows in the lower to mid 60s. Expect hazy sun, scattered...

foxlexington.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxlexington.com

Festival of Learnshops begins in Berea

BEREA, Ky. (FOX 56) – Friday kicked off the 10th anniversary of the Festival of Learnshops in Berea. The festival runs until July 24. Whether you’re interested in jewelry making, blacksmithing, painting, or writing, there is something for everyone. The learnshops are open to people of all ages...
BEREA, KY
foxlexington.com

Comic Con, the superhero of Frankfort economy returns

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) — Frankfort Comic Con is once again returning to the city, which is great news for the local economy. Frankfort Comic Con will take place at the Capital Plaza Hotel Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Comic conventions tend to bring in a bunch of people not just locally, but from other cities, and even other countries in some cases. That’s why visitors are likely going to want to check out what Frankfort has to offer. Convention organizer Carmine De Santo brought the idea to the Frankfort tourist commission.
FRANKFORT, KY
foxlexington.com

35-year-old man killed in Lexington shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police are investigating a homicide that occurred on Accord Drive. At 11:20 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to a reported shooting in the 1000 block of Accord Drive. Upon arrival, 35-year-old Steven Dwayne Mayes was found with a gunshot wound. Mayes was pronounced...
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lexington, KY
foxlexington.com

Man driving tractor leads Berea police on chase through golf course

BEREA, Ky. (FOX 56) — A Kentucky man is behind bars today after Berea police said he led them on a chase driving a tractor through a golf course. Berea authorities said they received a tip on Wednesday afternoon stating a wanted man, now identified as Jarod Wehrle, was riding his tractor near the Berea Golf Club.
BEREA, KY
foxlexington.com

Chicago man extradited to Kentucky for armed robbery

A Chicago man is behind bars in Kentucky after being charged with armed robbery. Kentucky State Police was notified of an armed robbery in the community of Brodhead in Rockcastle County on April 2. The robbery occurred at a local business where an unknown black male brandished a handgun, obtained a sum of money, forced employees into a closet, and fled the scene.
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, KY
foxlexington.com

Local author honors slain Lexington children

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — It’s been two months since Lexington police say two siblings were stabbed to death by their own mother. Now the community is finding a unique way to honor the children. Police say 13-year-old Deon Williams and 5-year-old Skylar Williams were stabbed to death...
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Madison County teen gives back to local animal shelter

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – For the past 15 months, Madison County’s Titus Gustafson has been working on what can be considered his capstone project, the last step, to officially earn the title of Eagle Scout. Gustafson spearheaded the project for a new fenced-in area and showcase pas...
MADISON COUNTY, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Aldrich
foxlexington.com

How Kentuckians can navigate potential post-Amazon Prime Day scams

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – According to Amazon, this year’s Prime Day event saw 300 million items purchased worldwide, saving Prime members an estimated $1.7 billion. Despite this popularity, Prime Day brings significant risk for potential scams for Amazon shoppers. These scams can come in a variety of...
KENTUCKY STATE
foxlexington.com

Lexington man assaulted, arm severed after being hit by train

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police responded to a report of a man unconscious on train tracks on Friday. At around 9:10 a.m. reports came in of a man that was found unconscious on train tracks near N. Broadway and W. Loudon Avenue. Lexington police told FOX 56...
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Lexington woman changing her narrative after case dismissed

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Lexington woman has her sights set on restoring her good name just weeks after a judge dismissed her assault case without prejudice. Last year, Shantoria Burdell was arrested in connection with the shooting of another woman — on south limestone street. Burdell...
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Kentucky doctor loses ability to practice after failing 2018 drug test

RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Kentucky doctor who failed a drug test after being pulled from an operating room in 2018 has lost the ability to practice again. According to an order filed with the state medical licensure board, Dr. Michael Heilig is “not to constitute the practice of medicine”.
RICHMOND, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fox#Commonwealth
foxlexington.com

J.J. Weaver reflects on journey towards giving back in his hometown

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – J.J. Weaver’s time at Kentucky has been a roller coaster. From a promising start, to a season-ending injury during his sophomore year, Weaver hasn’t only overcome adversity on the field. Weaver, a linebacker for the Wildcats, has been through the healing process...
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Protestors take to Frankfort to fight for abortion rights

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – \It has been almost one month since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, but that doesn’t mean the fight for abortion rights has stalled as people gathered at the Kentucky State Capital in Frankfort Saturday to make their voices heard. Currently, abortions...
FRANKFORT, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy