ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Ivana Trump, Media Personality and First Wife of Donald Trump, Dies at 73

By Conchita Widjojo
WWD
WWD
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B8B12_0gg3cDYO00

Click here to read the full article.

Ivana Trump, the first wife of Donald Trump , has died at 73.

On Thursday, multiple outlets reported that the Czech-born television personality and businesswoman had died from cardiac arrest in her New York City apartment.

More from WWD

Trump gained wide recognition worldwide after she wed businessman, real estate mogul and former president Donald Trump in 1977. The two share three children together, including Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump.

Their relationship was covered extensively throughout the ’80s, especially when it was revealed that her then-husband was having a high-profile affair with model Marla Maples, who he later ended up marrying in 1993.

During her marriage to Donald Trump, she took on a number of major executive roles at his famed Trump Organization. Following their highly publicized divorced in 1992, Ivana Trump embarked on a number of her own professional endeavors, including her own line of clothing, jewelry and beauty products, all of which were sold on QVC London and the Home Shopping Network.

Following the news of her death, Donald Trump posted on social media.

“I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City,” he wrote. “She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life. Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric. She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her. Rest In Peace, Ivana!”

Her son, Eric, also posted on his official Instagram account, uploading a carousel of images of himself with his mother, including an old family photo when his parents were still married.

“It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Ivana Trump,” he wrote in the accompanying caption. “Our mother was an incredible woman — a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, and caring mother and friend. Ivana Trump was a survivor. She fled from communism and embraced this country. She taught her children about grit and toughness, compassion and determination. She will be dearly missed by her mother, her three children and ten grandchildren.”

Trump’s marriage to Donald Trump , who later became the 45th president of the U.S., was her second. She later went on to marry and divorce two more times.

PHOTOS: Ivana Trump Celebrating the Fashion Community Through the Years

Best of WWD

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWD

Ivana Trump’s Cause of Death Is Determined

Click here to read the full article. Following an investigation by the office of New York City’s chief medical examiner, the manner of Ivana Trump’s death has been deemed an accident. In a message from NYC’s OCME, the cause of death for Trump was “blunt impact injuries of torso.” Following the determination, the OCME declined any further comment.More from WWDIvana Trump Celebrating the Fashion Community Through the YearsRemembering the People We Lost in 2021Obituary: Jessica McClintock Trump, 73, died Thursday in her New York City apartment. She was the first wife of former President Donald Trump, having married him in 1977. The...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Kourtney Kardashian Wears Edgy, Punk Rock Look to Machine Gun Kelly L.A. Concert

Kourtney Kardashian opted for a bold look to attend Machine Gun Kelly’s concert in Los Angeles. On Wednesday, the reality star attended the event, held at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, wearing a sheer white crop top paired with a black mini skirt and black patent leather coat with feathered cuffs and black knee-high leather platform boots. She wore hair up with strands of hair framing her face.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Elections
New York City, NY
Entertainment
New York City, NY
Government
The Independent

Ivanka had a ‘bad feeling’ her father was setting up Mike Pence on Jan 6, Trump biographer claims

Tim O’Brien, author of TrumpNation: The Art of Being The Donald, has suggested the former president’s older daughter had a “bad feeling” about the pressure her father was putting on Mike Pence in the days leading up to 6 January.Clips of Ivanka Trump’s testimony have been played at the public hearings into the Capitol riot, which have also heard that Mr Trump was told repeatedly his scheme to get Vice President Pence to send back electors to the states – in the hope of overturning the election result – was illegal.MSNBC host Alex Witt asked Mr O’Brien: “Do you...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ivanka Trump
Person
Eric Trump
Person
Donald Trump Jr
Person
Margot Robbie
Person
Ivana Trump
Person
Marla Maples
Person
Donald Trump
Fox News

Ivana Trump’s family, friends react to her death

Ivana Trump, former President Donald Trump’s ex-wife, died Thursday at the age of 73. Friends and acquaintances of the Trump family took to social media to pay their condolences. PHOTO GALLERY:. Former President Trump, who married Ivana in 1977, said his ex-wife was a "wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman,...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trump Wife#Trump Organization#Election Local#Media Personality#Czech#Qvc London#The Home Shopping Network
Business Insider

DC police officer confirms Trump had 'heated exchange' with Secret Service over going to the US Capitol, backing up Cassidy Hutchinson's bombshell January 6 testimony: CNN

A police officer has backed up testimony that Donald Trump fought with his Secret Service detail. According to CNN, the officer told the January 6 committee he witnessed a heated exchange. The testimony supports former the account shared by former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Fox News

Ivana Trump death mourned by some Republicans

Some Republicans, led by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, expressed their sadness over the death of Ivana Trump, the first wife of former President Donald Trump. "Very saddened to learn of the passing of Ivana Trump," said Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel. "Please keep her children and the entire Trump family in your prayers."
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Celebrities
GMA

Michelle and Barack Obama celebrate Malia Obama's 24th birthday

Former first lady Michelle Obama took to Instagram Monday to not only say "Happy Fourth of July" to her followers but to also celebrate her daughter, who turned 24 years old. Her Instagram post features an adorable throwback photo of her and Malia when she was a baby. "Happy birthday,...
CELEBRITIES
WWD

WWD

33K+
Followers
24K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy