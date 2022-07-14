Ivana Trump, Media Personality and First Wife of Donald Trump, Dies at 73

Click here to read the full article.

Ivana Trump, the first wife of Donald Trump , has died at 73.

On Thursday, multiple outlets reported that the Czech-born television personality and businesswoman had died from cardiac arrest in her New York City apartment.

Trump gained wide recognition worldwide after she wed businessman, real estate mogul and former president Donald Trump in 1977. The two share three children together, including Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump.

Their relationship was covered extensively throughout the ’80s, especially when it was revealed that her then-husband was having a high-profile affair with model Marla Maples, who he later ended up marrying in 1993.

During her marriage to Donald Trump, she took on a number of major executive roles at his famed Trump Organization. Following their highly publicized divorced in 1992, Ivana Trump embarked on a number of her own professional endeavors, including her own line of clothing, jewelry and beauty products, all of which were sold on QVC London and the Home Shopping Network.

Following the news of her death, Donald Trump posted on social media.

“I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City,” he wrote. “She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life. Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric. She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her. Rest In Peace, Ivana!”

Her son, Eric, also posted on his official Instagram account, uploading a carousel of images of himself with his mother, including an old family photo when his parents were still married.

“It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Ivana Trump,” he wrote in the accompanying caption. “Our mother was an incredible woman — a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, and caring mother and friend. Ivana Trump was a survivor. She fled from communism and embraced this country. She taught her children about grit and toughness, compassion and determination. She will be dearly missed by her mother, her three children and ten grandchildren.”

Trump’s marriage to Donald Trump , who later became the 45th president of the U.S., was her second. She later went on to marry and divorce two more times.

