OXFORD, Miss. -- Ole Miss Rebels baseball is hosting a national championship trophy tour across the Mid South this summer, the school announced on Friday. According to an Ole Miss press release, the trophy will make 13 stops throughout Mississippi and southern Tennessee during the "Tour of Champions" between July 25 - Aug. 1. Additionally, free commemorative national championship posters will be available at each stop along the tour.

OXFORD, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO