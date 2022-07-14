ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What is Mercaptan and does it pose health risks?

By Lindsay Clein
 2 days ago

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A foul smelling fume could be smelled throughout Charlotte Thursday morning and into the afternoon.

People were sent into a panic, thinking there may be a natural gas leak.  However, the stinky stench was actually caused by a gas called ‘Mercaptan.’

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, ‘Mercaptan’ is not a hazardous chemical and it doesn’t pose a risk to public safety.

Do you smell that? Residents react to strong odor across the Queen City

“It’s just a bad smelling gas,” said StarMed Chief Medical Officer Dr. Arin Piramzadian. “There’s nothing dangerous associated with it.”

According to Piedmont Natural Gas, Mercaptan does not pose a danger or require evacuation.

“It’s actually very natural,” said Dr. Piramzadian. “So, the smell of cheese has Mercaptan in it, some nuts have it, that bad odor we get in our mouths, that’s Mercaptan.”

It’s injected into natural gas to give it a distinctive smell of rotten eggs, making it easier to detect because natural gas itself has no smell.

Strong foul odor in Charlotte caused by ‘destruction of mercaptan tanks’: Piedmont Natural Gas

“It’s completely odorless,” said Dr. Piramzadian. “So, they add Mercaptan to it because it mixes well together and it doesn’t interact or cause issues, so if there’s a leak, that smell, the Mercaptan, warns people.”

According to officials, the cause of Thursday morning’s smell was coming from an environmental company near Uptown Charlotte destroying Mercaptan tanks that were mistakenly reported empty.

“If it wasn’t related to this one incident and you smell it, then obviously that’s something to be concerned about and reach out to the gas company to let them know,” said Dr. Piramzadian. “But in this specific incident, there’s nothing to worry about.”

