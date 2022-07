“We say the same thing,” remarked Joe Russo when asked about the possibility that he and brother Anthony could direct a version of the Secret Wars plotline for Marvel. Indeed, they’ve been asked about it for years, giving cagey answers and trying to walk the line between enthusiasm and secrecy. The more Marvel Studios’ Phase 4 unfolds, the more excited fans seem to be about the prospect, which could cap the current cycle of films in much the same way Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame did for Phase 3. Which is why anything the duo says about the idea is parsed endlessly by fans and journalists alike.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO