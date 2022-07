GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The nationwide housing crisis has tremendously impacted many Americans, in Grand Island women and children are feeling it the most. Hope Harbor, a homeless shelter made up of mostly women and children, are attempting to purchase four homes next door to the organization in effort to add units to their facility and give more housing to those in need.

