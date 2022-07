MIAMI - Availability is low, rents are anything but and thousands of people are facing eviction. At Legal Services of Greater Miami, eviction defense attorneys are maxed out with cases and can't take on new clients despite unprecedented demand."Our office is seeing about 80 clients a week contacting us with some sort of problem-related to their housing including evictions," says Jeffrey Hearne.One of Hearne's clients, Darnell Rhodes was facing an eviction battle alone and almost lost everything.He says, "I just assumed I had a hearing and I'd be fine. The judge just totally disregarded everything," says Rhodes.Before COVID19 hit, Rhodes,...

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO