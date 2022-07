Here are the postgame notes from the Texas Rangers' 3-2, 10-inning loss to the Seattle Mariners on Saturday at Globe Life Field. TEXAS has lost 3 straight to open this 4-game series, falling to 4-5 on this season-long 10-day, 10-game homestand vs. MIN (2-1), OAK (2-1), and SEA (0-3, + 1 G)…will need a win in tomorrow’s 1st ‘half’ finale to avoid being swept in a series of 3+ games at Globe Life Field for the 1st time this season, as only time to be swept in Arlington this year was 2-G set from 4/11-12 vs. COL (0-2)…has gone 4-7 in extra innings in 2022, incl. 1-5 at home…is MLB-worst 5-20 (.200) in one-run games this season.

