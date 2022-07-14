ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Who was first to sell legal weed in Fresno? Two dispensaries call dibs on distinction

By Joshua Tehee
The Fresno Bee
The Fresno Bee
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MqoyX_0gg3aUNv00

On Monday, one of two cannabis dispensaries became the first to sell legal weed in Fresno.

Which of the two officially owns that distinction is up for some debate.

According to the city of Fresno, the Artist Tree (which opened in the Park Place Shopping Center on Palm Avenue in north Fresno) was the first to have its cannabis business permit approved.

That’s the final step in the city’s licensing process and means a store can “open when they are ready for business.”

Embarc (which opened on Gettysburg and Blackstone avenues) received its business permit last Thursday, according to the city, and set up a race to open Fresno’s first cannabis dispensary.

The race to be Fresno’s ‘first’ dispensary

Last week, The Artist Tree held media interviews at the store ahead of its opening Monday morning. It touted the company’s other firsts (it was the first dispensary to open in West Hollywood and the first to operate in unincorporated Riverside County) and said it was nice “to be able to set the standard.”

Meanwhile, Embarc was promoting a Wednesday opening in advertisements and on its social media.

So, nearly five years after recreational cannabis because legal in the state , it certainly appeared as if the Artist Tree would be Fresno’s first cannabis dispensary.

But much can change in the course of a few days, and by Monday morning, Embarc had decided to open early — and invited media.

“Our team worked tirelessly to be the first store to open and make a sale in Fresno, Monday morning on live TV,” Embarc owner Lauren Carpenter said.

The Bee was also on hand around 6:30 a.m. to cover the opening, which had Fresno City Councilmember Miguel Arias as its first customer.

Arias represents the store’s council district and was the chairperson of the city’s Cannabis Committee.

“We took our time; some would say too long of a time,” Arias said at the time.

“As the largest city to not have cannabis sales, it’s a huge deal.”

The councilmember bought some CBD lotion for his mom, some good night edibles (for himself) and some vapes for a weekend trip to Vegas.

But was it really the first sale?

Plans changed for The Artist Tree, as well.

And while the store had a line of customers waiting to get in around 10 a.m., the store on Tuesday provided transaction records to The Bee showing it made its first sale at 6:34 a.m. Monday.

“At 6 a.m. we had a small number of folks outside. Likely from the gym next door,” said Courtney Caron, part of the Artist Tree’s ownership group (and a former Miss Fresno who graduated from the San Joaquin College of Law).

“We had planned 10 a.m. but could not leave those people outside for four hours, and the store was ready, so we opened,” she said.

“The major line started forming at 9:30 a.m.”

Embarc did not provide the time of its first sale to The Bee.

The distinction here is important for advertising purposes, Caron said, and also for when the company applies for similar licenses in other cities. It shows the company’s level of experience and dedication to the communities it serves.

“An immense amount of time, effort and money went into building a first-class cannabis store in Fresno in time to be the actual first to open,” she said.

All distinctions side, Carpenter said the openings of both stores mark an historic moment for the city, and that they “should absolutely be rooting for one another.”

“To us, it’s not about who opened first, or who sold what product, it’s about advancing our industry. Cannabis in Fresno is regulated, safe, and finally, available legally,” she said

“I know I’m speaking for all operators when I say that we are committed to providing the highest level of security and customer service in this community for many years to come.”

Who’s next to sell legal weed in Fresno?

The Artist Tree and Embarc will be operating without competition in Fresno for the next few month, at least.

Of the businesses that were awarded cannabis licenses by the city this year, only one other has obtained a conditional use permit, which is required before opening. Infinity Assets could be open on Shaw Avenue across from Fashion Fair mall by the end of the year.

According to the city’s office of cannabis oversight, the remaining businesses have just over a week to complete their CUP applications , or risk losing their licenses, though it is not clear how many business this would affect.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
yourcentralvalley.com

These California cities are deadliest for pedestrians, study finds

(NEXSTAR) – A new study found that three California cities rank in the top 10 when it comes to the the highest average pedestrian deaths – and such fatalities are part of a nationwide trend that is just getting worse. “While the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic upended many aspects...
CALIFORNIA STATE
yourcentralvalley.com

Get the best deal on a used car with Elite Auto in Fresno

Elite Auto is helping people in the market for a car with its four Central Valley locations and people-first philosophy. Owner Anthony Flores shows us the Elite Auto lot in Fresno, with cars and deals for every kind of buyer. Elite Auto has locations in Visalia, Fresno, Farmersville and Dinuba.
FRESNO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fresno, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Fresno, CA
KRON4 News

What’s happening with high-speed rail in California?

The groundbreaking for California's high-speed rail system was in Fresno in 2015 when then-Governor Jerry Brown and then-Fresno Mayor Ashley Swearengin officially started the construction on the project. Seven years, one governor and two Fresno mayors later, high-speed trains are yet to run.
FRESNO, CA
thesungazette.com

Tulare, Kings counties receive $33M to improve transit

SACRAMENTO – Tulare and Kings county residents will have more public transportation options in the next five years thanks to a more than $33 million grant from the state. On July 7, the California State Transportation Agency (CalSTA) awarded $796.1 million to 23 projects across the state to expand transit, intercity rail services and cut down on greenhouse gas emissions in low-income communities.
TULARE COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legal Weed#Dibs#Advertising#Dispensary#Blackstone#The Artist Tree
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
GV Wire

Will Fresno Ever Re-Open the Popular Airways Pool?

For decades, the Airways Pool offered a respite from Fresno’s sizzling summer heat to families from across the city. And while the city has built partnerships with local high schools since Airways’ closing in 2017, none of them comes close to offering the low-cost experience that Airways did.
FRESNO, CA
The Fresno Bee

Fresno State student shares his experience of growing up without safe water at home

Growing up in Dinuba, my family and I worried about whether the water coming out of our tap was safe to drink. We knew that our groundwater was likely contaminated by nitrates and other toxic chemicals from agriculture. Like many other immigrant families, we would fill up three 5-gallon containers of water at a vending machine station on a weekly basis. To this day, we still don’t trust that the water in our home is safe to drink.
FRESNO, CA
The Fresno Bee

The Fresno Bee

Fresno, CA
5K+
Followers
307
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fresno Bee is the primary news source for the central San Joaquin Valley, covering a six-county area. The fast-growing San Joaquin Valley, anchored by Fresno as its largest city, is the #1 agricultural economy in the world. Centrally located, Fresno is the only city in the nation that serves as a gateway to three national parks: Yosemite, Kings Canyon, and Sequoia. The media company also publishes four additional community products, including a bilingual weekly publication, Vida en el Valle, created to provide news of importance to the Latino community of the central San Joaquín Valley. Each year, The Fresno Bee provides assistance to nonprofit organizations in the Valley whose missions fit within the areas of emphasis of the arts, youth, diversity, social services, environment, literacy, education, and community services. In addition, the Bee has created several signature projects that support the community, including the annual Kids Day. About $8 million has been raised for Valley Children's Hospital through Kids Day events since its inception in 1988.

 https://www.fresnobee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy