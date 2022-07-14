Who was first to sell legal weed in Fresno? Two dispensaries call dibs on distinction

On Monday, one of two cannabis dispensaries became the first to sell legal weed in Fresno.

Which of the two officially owns that distinction is up for some debate.

According to the city of Fresno, the Artist Tree (which opened in the Park Place Shopping Center on Palm Avenue in north Fresno) was the first to have its cannabis business permit approved.

That’s the final step in the city’s licensing process and means a store can “open when they are ready for business.”

Embarc (which opened on Gettysburg and Blackstone avenues) received its business permit last Thursday, according to the city, and set up a race to open Fresno’s first cannabis dispensary.

The race to be Fresno’s ‘first’ dispensary

Last week, The Artist Tree held media interviews at the store ahead of its opening Monday morning. It touted the company’s other firsts (it was the first dispensary to open in West Hollywood and the first to operate in unincorporated Riverside County) and said it was nice “to be able to set the standard.”

Meanwhile, Embarc was promoting a Wednesday opening in advertisements and on its social media.

So, nearly five years after recreational cannabis because legal in the state , it certainly appeared as if the Artist Tree would be Fresno’s first cannabis dispensary.

But much can change in the course of a few days, and by Monday morning, Embarc had decided to open early — and invited media.

“Our team worked tirelessly to be the first store to open and make a sale in Fresno, Monday morning on live TV,” Embarc owner Lauren Carpenter said.

The Bee was also on hand around 6:30 a.m. to cover the opening, which had Fresno City Councilmember Miguel Arias as its first customer.

Arias represents the store’s council district and was the chairperson of the city’s Cannabis Committee.

“We took our time; some would say too long of a time,” Arias said at the time.

“As the largest city to not have cannabis sales, it’s a huge deal.”

The councilmember bought some CBD lotion for his mom, some good night edibles (for himself) and some vapes for a weekend trip to Vegas.

But was it really the first sale?

Plans changed for The Artist Tree, as well.

And while the store had a line of customers waiting to get in around 10 a.m., the store on Tuesday provided transaction records to The Bee showing it made its first sale at 6:34 a.m. Monday.

“At 6 a.m. we had a small number of folks outside. Likely from the gym next door,” said Courtney Caron, part of the Artist Tree’s ownership group (and a former Miss Fresno who graduated from the San Joaquin College of Law).

“We had planned 10 a.m. but could not leave those people outside for four hours, and the store was ready, so we opened,” she said.

“The major line started forming at 9:30 a.m.”

Embarc did not provide the time of its first sale to The Bee.

The distinction here is important for advertising purposes, Caron said, and also for when the company applies for similar licenses in other cities. It shows the company’s level of experience and dedication to the communities it serves.

“An immense amount of time, effort and money went into building a first-class cannabis store in Fresno in time to be the actual first to open,” she said.

All distinctions side, Carpenter said the openings of both stores mark an historic moment for the city, and that they “should absolutely be rooting for one another.”

“To us, it’s not about who opened first, or who sold what product, it’s about advancing our industry. Cannabis in Fresno is regulated, safe, and finally, available legally,” she said

“I know I’m speaking for all operators when I say that we are committed to providing the highest level of security and customer service in this community for many years to come.”

Who’s next to sell legal weed in Fresno?

The Artist Tree and Embarc will be operating without competition in Fresno for the next few month, at least.

Of the businesses that were awarded cannabis licenses by the city this year, only one other has obtained a conditional use permit, which is required before opening. Infinity Assets could be open on Shaw Avenue across from Fashion Fair mall by the end of the year.

According to the city’s office of cannabis oversight, the remaining businesses have just over a week to complete their CUP applications , or risk losing their licenses, though it is not clear how many business this would affect.