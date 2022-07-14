ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teton County, WY

Curative nixes free tests

By Buckrail @ Caroline
buckrail.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSON, Wyo. — COVID-19 Curative testing sites in Teton County will no longer provide free tests to everyone, announced the Teton County Health Department (TCHD) today. “This change in payment options is occurring to align with the Wyoming Department of Health’s prioritization of COVID-19...

buckrail.com

Comments / 0

Related
buckrail.com

Tips to detect and prevent West Nile virus

JACKSON, Wyo — Teton County Weed and Pest District (TCWP) reminds residents to follow the five D’s of mosquito and West Nile prevention after the virus was detected locally in mosquitos. DUMP – Dump standing water. Drain – Drain standing water periodically. Dress – Wear light-colored...
TETON COUNTY, WY
buckrail.com

Bridger Teton Avalanche Center Foundation hires new ED

JACKSON, Wyo. — The Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center Foundation (BTACF) has announced a new executive director. Dwayne Meadows will head the foundation that is responsible for nearly 70% of funding for the Bridger Teton Avalanche Center (BTAC). The U.S. Forest Service Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center provides daily avalanche forecasts, outreach, and...
TETON COUNTY, WY
buckrail.com

Walton Levee reopens early

JACKSON, Wyo. — The Walton Levee at Emily’s Pond has reopened to the public after closing on July 6 for routine maintenance. The Teton County Road and Levee crews finished hauling levee rip-rap rock from the county stockpile on Wednesday, allowing the levee to reopen for public access earlier than projected.
JACKSON, WY
buckrail.com

Lodging levels down 22% compared to last summer

JACKSON, Wyo. — Has the valley felt a bit slower this summer than the last?. The 2021 summer broke multiple records, record heat, record visitation in the national parks, and a seemingly endless supply of visitors passing through town. Restaurant owners reported serving the number of guests they usually see in July, beginning in May.
JACKSON, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Teton County, WY
Health
Local
Wyoming Health
Local
Wyoming Government
State
Wyoming State
County
Teton County, WY
Teton County, WY
Government
buckrail.com

A first look at 545 Dogwood Dr.

TETON VILLAGE, Wyo. — The McPeak Group of Jackson Hole Sotheby’s International Realty is proud to feature a wide variety of properties in the Jackson/Teton Valley area. Whether you’re looking for a new home for your family or land to call your own, The McPeak Group can help you make your dreams a reality. Check out this week’s featured listing below and browse all of Jackson Hole Real Estate listings here.
JACKSON, WY
rexburgstandardjournal.com

Growing pains: Commission recommends denial of Rexburg request for new impact area

A joint planning commission voted unanimously to recommend declining Rexburg’s application to create an area of impact in Salem and Hibbard. Local residents turned out in unanimous opposition to the plan. The commission consisted of nine volunteer members who considered the proposal — with three representatives each from Rexburg,...
REXBURG, ID
107.9 LITE FM

Do NOT Enter Idaho’s Zone of Death

This small area in Idaho has a big reputation. Most people wont step foot in the area just to be on the safe side. Here is what you should know... If you plan a trip to Yellowstone be extra aware and careful near Island Park, Idaho. This is a 50 square mile stretch of Yellowstone National Park that is within the Idaho boarder. That may not seem like a big deal but it means some big things in our legal system.
IDAHO STATE
buckrail.com

Teton County Sheriff’s Office warns public of phone scam

DRIGGS, Idaho — Teton County Sheriff’s Office Idaho (TCSO) is warning the public of a local phone scam that could seem legitimate. Officials say that residents should keep an eye out for an automated message from a 208 area code number stating “your Rocky Mountain Power bill is going to be cut off in 30 minutes if you don’t bring your account balance to zero.”
TETON COUNTY, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Curative#Mph
travelyouman.com

Granite Hot Springs Winter (What To Expect)

South of Jackson, Wyoming, off of Highway 189, is where you’ll find the Granite Hot Springs Pool at the end of Granite Creek Road. In the midst of a large spruce, fir, and pine forest, there is a built, concrete hot spring pool located near Granite Creek. The hot springs may be reached in the winter by a snowmobile, dog sled, skis, or fat bikes, and there is a cost for bathing there. There are restrooms, picnic tables, and a number of information kiosks available. Both alcohol and drinkable water are not permitted in the hot springs. Trailers may park there, however the road might be bumpy when it’s bad outside. There is no mobile service available. Jackson is roughly a one-hour drive away.
JACKSON, WY
buckrail.com

TCSAR responds to injured mountain bikers

WILSON, Wyo. — Teton County Search and Rescue (TCSAR) volunteers responded to two separate mountain biking accidents that unfolded this past Wednesday. TCSAR was called to the first accident at 9:34 a.m., which involved a local man who had crashed his bike while descending Wilson Canyon on the backside of Snow King Mountain.
WILSON, WY
buckrail.com

Deputies rescue three from capsized boat on the South Fork

SWAN VALLEY, Ida — Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies and Idaho Falls Fire responded to a 911 call to dispatch of a reported overturned boat on the South Fork of the Snake River near the Conant Access in Swan Valley yesterday afternoon. Dispatch received the call around 4:30 p.m....
SWAN VALLEY, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Idaho State Journal

Missing local woman found safe

UPDATE Ms. Garner in the press release below has been located and is safe. ORIGINAL Bonneville County sheriff’s deputies are seeking the public’s help locating 40-year-old Genevette Garner of Roberts in Jefferson County. Garner left a vehicle at her parents' residence in Iona on Tuesday and had been communicating with family through text around noon that day. Since that time, Garner has not been seen and family has been unable to make contact with her. Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Genevette Garner is asked to contact Bonneville County Dispatch at 208-529-1200.
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
buckrail.com

JPD seeks info on two individuals suspected of car burglary

JACKSON, Wyo. — The Jackson Police Department (JPD) is seeking information about two persons of interest in a car burglary on July 13. On Wednesday afternoon at 4:35 p.m., a local person reported that her vehicle had been burglarized while she was at work. The incident occurred at the intersection of West Deloney and North Glenwood.
JACKSON, WY
KIFI Local News 8

1 arrested in connection to Pelton homicide

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - Earlier Friday, Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies made contact with 58-year-old Randy Michael Larkin in Chubbuck and placed him under arrest for the murder of Morey Pelton. Deputies have been investigating the death of Pelton since he was discovered on May 13 at the Lane...
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
buckrail.com

A week to remember with Dancers’ Workshop

JACKSON, Wyo. — Any other year, if you wanted to experience the otherworldly performances from New York City Ballet MOVES, Savion Glover, Alonzo King LINES Ballet, Contemporary Dance Wyoming, and Australia-based SWAY all in one week, you’d be looking at traveling about 15,000 miles. But this summer? No such logistics required to see all of these internationally celebrated artists — and more! For 50 years now, Dancers’ Workshop has been bringing the world of dance to the heart of the mountains.
JACKSON, WY
Idaho State Journal

Driver in critical condition after suspected alcohol-related crash that left car overturned in local canal and sheriff's deputy injured

Just after 7:30 pm last night, Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies and Idaho Falls Fire responded to 113th S. near Pinehurst Dr. for a vehicle that had overturned and landed in a canal. The vehicle had been called in by witnesses as a possible intoxicated driver just prior to it leaving the roadway and overturning into a canal full of water. Several witnesses and arriving Deputies were able to get in...
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy