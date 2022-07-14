Curative nixes free tests

South of Jackson, Wyoming, off of Highway 189, is where you’ll find the Granite Hot Springs Pool at the end of Granite Creek Road. In the midst of a large spruce, fir, and pine forest, there is a built, concrete hot spring pool located near Granite Creek. The hot springs may be reached in the winter by a snowmobile, dog sled, skis, or fat bikes, and there is a cost for bathing there. There are restrooms, picnic tables, and a number of information kiosks available. Both alcohol and drinkable water are not permitted in the hot springs. Trailers may park there, however the road might be bumpy when it’s bad outside. There is no mobile service available. Jackson is roughly a one-hour drive away.

JACKSON, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO