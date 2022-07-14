ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

Things to do in Pueblo July 15-23: Cirque Italia, Farmers' Market, live music and 'The Music Man'

 2 days ago

Friday, July 15

Cirque Italia's 1950s-themed show

Under the blue and white tent at the Pueblo Mall parking lot, 3429 Dillon Drive, 7:30 p.m. | Cirque Italia’s Gold Unit will transport audience members to a time when Elvis Presley dominated the airwaves, greased hair was all the rage and street racing was a parent’s greatest concern. The show features performers from Argentina, Brazil, Romania and many other countries.

Master jugglers, low wire acts, dazzling contortion, trampoline antics and even a wheel of death will be among the entertainment for all ages. Tickets run from $10 to $50.

The box office is open on site until 9 p.m. on show days. Tickets also can be purchased online at cirqueitalia.com/tickets , or via call or text to 941-704-8572. The company will also respond to text messages.

Additional shows take place July 16-17.

Southern Colorado Farmers Market and Craft Fair

Mineral Palace Park, 1500 N. Santa Fe Ave., behind the pool, 7 a.m. to noon and 4-7 p.m. | Fresh produce, local food and products, tasty treats, arts and crafts and free activities. Market also runs from 4-7 p.m. every Tuesday at Lake Minnequa Veterans Memorial Park, 3005 Lakeshore Drive.

Sareth-Fest

Grind Haus Café, 209 S. Union Ave. 4 to 9 p.m. | Live music and comedy runs daily through July 19.

Festival Fridays

Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, 210 N. Santa Fe Ave. 6 p.m. | Latin Sol , a high-powered, high-energy band is set to perform a variety of music from rhythm and blues to funk and more. Happy Hour runs until 7 p.m. and the band plays from 7-10 p.m. Tickets are $8 in advance at https://bit.ly/SDC-FF or $10 at the door.

Saturday, July 16

"The Music Man" live stage performances

Pueblo School District 60 Summer Musical, Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, 210 N. Santa Fe Ave. | Performances will take place at 2 p.m. on July 16 and 17 as well as 8 p.m. July 18-21. Tickets are $12 and can be purchased at sdc-arts.org/performances , or by calling 719-295-7200.

More: After two-year pandemic hiatus, Pueblo D60 Summer Musical returns with 'The Music Man'

Sunday, July 17

Knights of Columbus breakfast fundraiser

Our Lady of the Meadows Knights of Columbus breakfast, 23 Starling Drive, 8:30-11 a.m. | Menu includes scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, green chile, coffee and orange juice. Cost is $7 per plate.

Saturday, July 23

City Beat Modern Quilters Silver Auction fundraiser

Senior Resource Development Agency Building, 230 N. Union Ave., 9:30 a.m. | There will be two separate bidding times for silent auction items. Quilts will be on display and auction items will range from household items such as tea towels, potholders, place mats and table runners, to decorative items like wall hangings, gift baskets, quilting tools and services.

A pay and take table also will have baked goods and more. Cash and checks are accepted.

The parking lot is accessed from Alan Hamel Avenue between Grand and Union and participants should use the south entrance doors.

Over the Edge 2022 fundraiser

Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children rappelling event, Thatcher Building, 503 N. Main St. (all day) | Volunteers will rappel the nine-story building to raise funds for the Pueblo advocates group. Each participant collects pledges to complete the rappel. Find out more at overtheedgepueblo.com .

Latin King of Comedy Paul Rodriguez

Pueblo Memorial Hall, 1 City Hall Place. Doors open at 6 p.m. with show at 7 p.m. | Rodriguez is ranked as one of Comedy Central's "100 Greatest Standups of All Time." He will be joined by Jimmy Abeyta and Dennis Gaxiola. Tickets range from $30 to $45 .

Want us to include your event in this calendar? Send details by email, with "Things to Do" in the subject line, to zhillstrom@gannett.com. The calendar is updated online as we receive new events and is published in the paper on Fridays.

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: Things to do in Pueblo July 15-23: Cirque Italia, Farmers' Market, live music and 'The Music Man'

Comments / 0

 

Elvis Presley
