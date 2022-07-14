ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Sugar Shack Bakery: From song to German Chocolate Truffles

By Ariel Pokett
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 2 days ago

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — There might be several Sugar Shacks but there’s only one Sugar Shack Bakery where Siouxlanders can find the latest edition of “Dishing” Siouxland ’s special dish; German Chocolate Truffles.

Owner of The Sugar Shack Bakery , Claudia Hesse, has been serving sweets to Siouxland for more than 18 years, and the bakery has earned several awards including Top Ten Bakeries in Iowa, Sweetest Bakery in America, Judge’s Choice at Baconfest 2018, and more. Among The Sugar Shack Bakery’s sweetest treats is the German Chocolate Truffles.

Mayra Ramirez, a baker with Sugar Shack, said that the German Chocolate Truffles are made by mixing cake with frosting which gives it a dough-like texture then it’s covered with chocolate and topped with embellishments.

“Most people like to think they’re like cake pops without a stick,” said Ramirez, “Ours are topped differently and we make like a bunch of different flavors.”

Sioux City’s super-secret recipe: How Fred’s place became El Fredo’s

Ramirez indicated that once they have mixed the cake with the frosting using a blender, they roll them out using a roller. The roller allows the baker to create perfect even-sized pieces before dipping them in chocolate. Before the truffles can be dipped in chocolate, they must first prep the chocolate carefully.

When prepping the chocolate, the baker must work at a moderate speed. If the chocolate is heated up too quickly then it will burn and have a strong smell. Ramirez would continually mix the chocolate, then use the spatula to determine the temperature.

“Sometimes temperature can make or break what you’re kind of doing, so I was noticing that my chocolate was getting a little hot,” said Ramirez, “So, the more I mixed would help cool it down a little more. It’s one of those things you have to play around with to get it right.”

Ramirez said she can tell when the chocolate has reached the right temperature based on how runny the chocolate is when she lets it run off the spatula. If the chocolate is too hot, it will be really runny. After the baker has the right consistency, they dip the truffle in the chocolate. After the chocolate has time to harden, they top the truffle off with chocolate buttercream icing and a German chocolate filling.

Sioux City’s restaurant with a mission and no menu, Blue Café

Owner of Sugar Shack Bakery, Claudia Hessa, said that Sugar Shack started out of her kitchen and developed from her love for baking. She said that she used to be a part of a group of moms and preschoolers, and the group became her first customers.

  German Chocolate Truffles on a plate and tray
    German Chocolate Truffles on a plate and tray
  The Sugar Shack Bakery sign and building
    The Sugar Shack Bakery sign and building
  Freshly cooled German Chocolate Cake ready to be mixed with frosting
    Freshly cooled German Chocolate Cake ready to be mixed with frosting
  Items used to make German Chocolate Truffles
    Items used to make German Chocolate Truffles
  Cake and Candy Chocolates for German Chocolate Truffles
    Cake and Candy Chocolates for German Chocolate Truffles
  Mayra Ramirez places the cake in the blender
    Mayra Ramirez places the cake in the blender
  Mayra Ramirez places the frosting in the blender with the cake
    Mayra Ramirez places the frosting in the blender with the cake
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fNzHO_0gg3YkYP00
    Mayra Ramirez places the cake in the blender with the frosting
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hWhoh_0gg3YkYP00
    Mayra Ramirez places the cake in the blender with the frosting
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pQjbr_0gg3YkYP00
    Mayra Ramirez places the cake in the blender with the frosting
  The cake and frosting is mixed together using a blender which creates a dough-like texture
    The cake and frosting is mixed together using a blender which creates a dough-like texture
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44Vioc_0gg3YkYP00
    The mixture of cake and frosting in the blender
  The mixture of cake and frosting must be wrapped and cooled
    The mixture of cake and frosting must be wrapped and cooled
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LUzPk_0gg3YkYP00
    The mixture of cake and frosting must be wrapped and cooled
  Mayra Ramirez getting the mixture of cake and frosting ready to be portioned
    Mayra Ramirez getting the mixture of cake and frosting ready to be portioned
  Mayra Ramirez rolling the cake and frosting mixture
    Mayra Ramirez rolling the cake and frosting mixture
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LNAA6_0gg3YkYP00
    Mayra Ramirez rolling the cake and frosting mixture
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cszpx_0gg3YkYP00
    Mayra Ramirez rolling the cake and frosting mixture
  Mayra Ramirez places cake and frosting mixture on the roller
    Mayra Ramirez places cake and frosting mixture on the roller
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G0vQQ_0gg3YkYP00
    Mayra Ramirez uses roller to begin portioning
  Mayra Ramirez begins adjusting freshly portioned cake and frosting mixture
    Mayra Ramirez begins adjusting freshly portioned cake and frosting mixture
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TUeBa_0gg3YkYP00
    Mayra Ramirez places the mix of cake and frosting in the roller horizontally
  Freshly portioned and rolled cake balls
    Freshly portioned and rolled cake balls
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=177e5r_0gg3YkYP00
    Mayra Ramirez mixing the candy chocolates after the melting process has begun
  Mayra Ramirez using the spatula to check the temperature of the candy chocolate
    Mayra Ramirez using the spatula to check the temperature of the candy chocolate
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o2Qd3_0gg3YkYP00
    Mayra Ramirez using the spatula to check the temperature of the candy chocolate
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xPAN6_0gg3YkYP00
    Mayra Ramirez using the spatula to check the temperature of the candy chocolate
  German Chocolate Truffles being dropped in fresh chocolate with roller in background
    German Chocolate Truffles being dropped in fresh chocolate with roller in background
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3biJCq_0gg3YkYP00
    German Chocolate Truffles being dipped in fresh chocolate with roller in background partially submerged
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YYWEd_0gg3YkYP00
    German Chocolate Truffles being dipped in fresh chocolate with roller in background fully submerged
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CRFZx_0gg3YkYP00
    German Chocolate Truffles being dipped in fresh chocolate with roller in background
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36Hv46_0gg3YkYP00
    German Chocolate Truffles being dipped in fresh chocolate
  Freshly dipped and place German Chocolate Truffles
    Freshly dipped and place German Chocolate Truffles
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2srUfG_0gg3YkYP00
    German Chocolate Truffles freshly dipped and placed on tray
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AITmH_0gg3YkYP00
    German Chocolate Truffles freshly dipped in chocolate
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Hjign_0gg3YkYP00
    German Chocolate Truffles freshly dipped in chocolate
  German Chocolate Truffles being topped with buttercream icing
    German Chocolate Truffles being topped with buttercream icing
  German Chocolate Truffles being topped with German Chocolate filling
    German Chocolate Truffles being topped with German Chocolate filling
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NYGqy_0gg3YkYP00
    German Chocolate Truffles on a tray
  The Sugar Shack Bakery's truffle display
    The Sugar Shack Bakery’s truffle display
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nn514_0gg3YkYP00
    German Chocolate Truffles on a plate and tray

Hessa said she initially called the bakery “Sugar Shack,” after a song. She later realized that there were a lot of other places with the same name so added “the” and then “bakery,” from then on it was known as The Sugar Shack Bakery.

