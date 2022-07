WINTERS – A Winters man was arrested on Saturday after allegedly shooting another man with a pellet gun. Details have not been released by the Winters Police Department but Runnels County Sheriff Carl Squyres responded to an email from the newspaper, “From what I understand 2 young men, I’m not sure their ages, got into an argument and one of them shot the other one with a pellet gun in the neck. He was taken by private vehicle to the Winters hospital who then notified law enforcement. I believe he was taken to one of the hospitals in Abilene with non-life threatening injuries. No arrests have been made at this point Winters PD is handling the investigation.”

WINTERS, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO