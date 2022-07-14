ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberty County, GA

Liberty County expands vaccine to kids aged 6 months plus

By Joseph Leonard
 2 days ago
FILE – Maria Assisi holds her daughter Mia, 4, as registered nurse Margie Rodriguez administers the first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for children… Read More

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Liberty County parents hoping to get their young children vaccinated can do so beginning next week.

The Liberty County Health Department will begin vaccinating children ages six months to five years on July 19. Those eligible can stop by the health department between 8:30 and 11:30 a.m. with Moderna vaccines.

Walk-ins are accepted, but the department encourages you to make an online appointment or call 912-876-2173.

Liberty County joined a list of several local counties that began vaccinating young children Monday.

This age group became the last age group to become eligible for vaccination. The Food and Drug Administration granted emergency use authorization for both Pfizer and Moderna’s vaccines for young kids in mid-June.

Two students recieve Village Scholarship awards

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Our very own Kim Gusby is paying it forward in her own way. Two college-bound students in Savannah State University’s Upward Bound program, are the 2022 recipients of her Village Scholarship awards. This morning Kim presented Lyrick Berry with a brand new computer while...
SAVANNAH, GA
Fort Stewart soldier faces 5 years in prison for leading COVID-19 fraud scheme

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A Fort Stewart soldier faces up to five years in prison for her involvement in a COVID-19 relief scheme. Dara Buck, 39, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit an offense against the United States, according to David H. Estes, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia. Buck, along with others, illegally obtained millions from COVID-19 relief programs and federal student loan forgiveness, Estes said.
FORT STEWART, GA
