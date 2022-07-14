ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

USWNT vs. Costa Rica live score: Concacaf W Championship semifinal updates as USA aim to remain perfect

By Sandra Herrera
CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe United States women's national team will face Costa Rica in the Concacaf W Championship semifinal on Thursday night. The match will be the 17th meeting between the two Concacaf teams, with the U.S. winners of the last 16 meetings. Costa Rica and the USWNT recently played in February 2020 during...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Costa Rica punts and USWNT cruises into CONCACAF W Championship final

The U.S. women’s national team would’ve been heavily favored against Costa Rica on Thursday evening no matter the circumstances, but the Ticas essentially conceded the CONCACAF W Championship semifinal before it even started. It wasn’t necessarily a terrible strategy from Costa Rica boss Amelia Valverde, but it did take a lot of the mystery, and fun, out of a game that theoretically should have been a major occasion. In his press conference ahead of the match, USWNT boss Vlatko Andonovski spotlighted four Ticas players his team needed to deal with: Raquel Rodríguez, Melissa Herrera, Shirley Cruz, and María Paula Salas. Three of those players...
SOCCER
The Independent

England vs Northern Ireland live stream: How to watch Euro 2022 fixture online and on TV tonight

England will look to build on their growing momentum at Euro 2022 as they face Northern Ireland in their final fixture of the group stage.The Lionesses are already through to the quarter-finals as group winners following their stunning 8-0 victory over Norway on Monday.England vs Northern Ireland LIVE: Latest Euro 2022 updates and build-upThe result sent shockwaves through the tournament and Northern Ireland, who are unable to qualify for the knockouts after two defeats, face a daunting task.England manager Sarina Wiegman is out after testing positive for Covid-19, but she has said that the Lionesses are unlikely to make...
SPORTS

